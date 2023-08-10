Gordon Murray Automotive Confirms Two Major Debuts at Monterey Car Week

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) says punters at the Monterey Car Week will be treated to not one but two product debuts, with the curtain rising on the company’s open-top road-going coupe and a track-only special.

Specifically, GMA says that the T.33 Spider and a track-only version of the T.50 flagship supercar, named the T.50s Niki Lauda will be making their debut at Monterey, as well as the first production version of the T.50.

The festivities are set to culminate with a couple of live-streamed hot laps at the Laguna Seca circuit, with four-time IndyCar champion, Dario Franchitti MBE, getting behind the Gordon Murray-designed Brabham BT44B Formula One car.

The GMA T.33 comes powered by a 3.9-litre V12 sourced from Cosworth pushing out 453kW of power while tipping the scales at just 1108kg.

The lightweight carbon monocoque is made from a blend of carbon fibre composite panels bonded to extruded aluminum, offering high levels of stiffness in an extremely lightweight package.

Its bigger brother, the T.50 comes powered by the same Cosworth V12, though power jumps up to 493kW at a stratospheric 12,100rpm, while the track-only T.50s Nikki Lauda pushes out 567kW while weighing less than 900kg.

Priced at around AUD $6 million, the GMA T.50s is built on a bespoke platform from the regular T.50, while the radical rear-mounted fan and aero kit and massive delta wing allows it to generate up to 1200kg of downforce at speed.

“We have so much to celebrate at this year’s Monterey Car Week, alongside showing the first production T.50 supercar, our open-top T.33 Spider makes its U.S. debut – a car that will deliver a truly involving driving experience unlike anything else,” says Professor Gordon Murray.

“Meanwhile, our T.50s also makes its U.S. debut and in the form of the very first XP1 prototype.”

“Limited to just 25 examples, this car is designed to provide an on-track experience like no other,” Murray added.

For those interested in unleashing their inner masochist, you can check out the T.50 being absolutely tortured in an airbag calibration test below.