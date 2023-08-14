Hyundai Details All-New Santa Fe’s Engines and Interior Upgrades Ahead of 2024 Launch

Hyundai has given us a sneak peek at its engine lineup as well as what we can expect to find inside the all-new Santa Fe SUV’s interior when it arrives in the first half of 2024.

While we’ve already seen what Hyundai has in store for the exterior design, showcasing a boxier styling package that does away with anything resembling a rounded curve in favour of bold, straight edges, we’ve now had a closer look at the interior layout.

The company says that the design philosophy of ‘open for more’ has inspired the Santa Fe’s cabin, which has largely been enabled by a longer wheelbase, and looks set to make the Santa Fe far more capacious than its predecessor.

Inside, the cabin layout looks super sleek, and takes a significant step ahead of the current-gen Santa Fe with its EV-inspired simplicity, sizable centre console and special inlays across the dash and door surrounds.

You’ll also find a decent amount of storage beneath the centre console.

In terms of tech, there’s a new 6.6-inch climate control display, 27W USB-C chargers, a UV-C sterilisation tray, a new digital key that uses NFC and Bluetooth, and the addition of over-the-air updates for the infotainment display.

Hyundai says that those seated in the second row of a petrol variant have picked up an additional 35mm of legroom, which now measures 1075mm, while the third row has picked up an extra 15mm to 761mm.

Headroom has been increased in the third row by 69mm to 958mm, which is now able to recline further than the previous Santa Fe.

At the rear, boot space is up 91L to a total of 725L, while the width of the boot has grown by 145mm to a total of 1275mm for easier loading and unloading of cargo.

In terms of engines, Hyundai has given us a look at the global engine lineup, which includes a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol throwing out 207kW/422Nm, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder producing 143k and a pair of hybrids.

The standard hybrid utilises a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit producing 118kW/265Nm paired with an electric motor, though combined outputs haven’t been confirmed just yet, while the PHEV will likely utilise the same setup with a larger battery pack.

Hyundai says that pricing and further specification details for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered up closer to its launch in the first half of next year.