2024 MINI Cooper Electric previewed, SE jumps up to 160kW

MINI has lifted the lid on some powertrain details for its next generation Cooper Electric lineup, confirming two electric motors are in the mix, the latter of which pumps out 160kW.

These days, one in five MINIs rolling off the production floor comes powered by an electric motor, so the company is keen to capture that momentum with a refreshed Cooper Electric offering.

While the full details haven’t been released just yet, MINI says its entry-level Cooper E comes powered by a 135kW electric motor like the outgoing Cooper SE, while stepping up to the Cooper SE brings power up to 160kW.

Power increases have been joined by more efficient driving range figures, with the entry-level Cooper E’s 40.7kWh (up from 32.6kWh) pack offering 300km of range, while the Cooper SE can drive up to 400km with its 54.2kWh pack.

MINI is set to release more details on the Cooper E closer to its official launch, with the package set to enter production at BMW’s Leipzig factory in November.

First launched back in 2020, the MINI Cooper SE/Electric has enjoyed strong sales figures since its introduction, jumping 25.5 per cent last year to 43,000 units in total. It was the most popular MINI model during 2022.