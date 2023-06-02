For Sale: Ferrari Enzo owned by Fernando Alonso

While the Ferrari Enzo has already carved itself out an immortal status in the automotive world, this Enzo, previously owned by F1 legend Fernando Alonso, certainly has a few aces up its sleeve as it hits the auction floor.

The Enzo in question has just 4800km on the clock, and thanks to Alonso’s butt cheeks gracing the front seat, the ‘Scocca n.1’ Enzo is expected to fetch at least 5 million euros (around AU$8.2 million), though we’ve seen these types of auctions blow way out from the expected price.

The Enzo will go under the hammer in Monaco in a Ferrari-themed event that includes no less than 40 prancing horses. The list includes a one-of-14 alloy-bodied 250 GT Boano coupes from 1956, which was produced by Carrozzeria Boana when Pinin Farina was unable to make space in its workshop. The 250 GT Boana is expected to reach at least 2 million euros.

There’s also a one-of-a-kind Felber Ferrari 365 GTC/4 ‘Beach Car’ going under the hammer, with an expected price tag up to 1.5 million euros, a 599 GTO with a Grigio Tatanio roof for just under a million euros, and a 1988 328 GTS Koenig that should fetch half to three-quarters of a million euros.

If you’re a massive Ferrari fan with a hole burning in your pocket, get yourself over to Monaco for the auction, starting on June 8.