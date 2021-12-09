Audi Car News Electric SUV

Audi e-tron S, S Sportback arriving in Australia early-2022, from $165,600

Audi has confirmed that its all-new e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback will make their way to Australia in early 2022.

After a lengthy delay, the e-tron S will be priced from $165,600 when it arrives to Australia very soon, while the S Sportback variant will be priced from $172,700 (before on-road costs). They sit atop the fully electric e-tron range.

When they arrive, they’ll be the first all-electric Audi models to wear the iconic S badge, mostly thanks to their three electric motors that produce a massive amount of power. All up, Audi’s tri-motor design sees two motors mounted at the rear axle with an additional electric motor on the front axle, producing a combined 370kW and stratospheric 973Nm.

Audi says the e-tron S and Sportback variants can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, onto a top speed of 210km/h, while power is supplied by an 86kWh high-voltage battery pack that offers a 413km range in the e-tron S, and 418km in the S Sportback variant.

The e-quattro all-wheel drive system has been designed with torque vectoring for the two rear motors, offering instant response and power regulation while eliminating the need for a physical differential.

The new e-tron range also features a sporty progressive steering system, adaptive air suspension with regulated damping, and an S-specific tune worthy of Audi’s S badge, while riding on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels paired with a set of orange brake calipers.

In terms of charging capabilities, Audi says the new model is capable of DC fast-charging at up to 150kW, which enables a 0-80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, with a full-charge possible in around 45 minutes. For those using an 11kW AC charger at home, the e-tron S can be fully charged in around 8.5 hours.

Both e-tron variants will come packaged with matrix LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Valcona leather interior upholstery, Audi’s virtual cockpit and head-up display, a pair of infotainment screens, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as four-zone climate control and a six-year subscription to the Chargefox network.

Prices for the entire Audi e-tron range can be found below, not including on-road costs:

2022 Audi e-tron 50 Quattro: $137,100
2022 Audi e-tron Sportback 50 Quattro: $148,100
2022 Audi e-tron 55 Quattro: $146,100
2022 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Quattro: $157,100
2022 Audi e-tron S Quattro: $165,600
2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback Quattro: $172,700

