Ferrari Purosangue V12 is capable of power-oversteer drifting (video)

Despite crippling under market pressure as demand soars for SUVs, it’s good to see the Ferrari Purosangue is still a proper high-revving sports car at heart, capable of painting long strings of power-oversteer rubber onto the tarmac.

A spy video recently captured a prototype version of the Purosangue SUV being tested at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in northern Italy. And the driver seems to be pushing the limits of tyre adhesion, with lots of power-oversteer exhibited.

It looks like the Purosangue will feature a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. Well, at least according to this prototype. Engineers could be still working on the final setup. There’s also a chance the driver is testing out the stability control system and driver mode settings, and purposely causing oversteer.

We ain’t complaining though, as watching a V12 SUV drifting never gets old in our books. In fact, there is literally no other production model that could possibly showcase such a spectacle – the Purosangue is the only V12 SUV on the market.

What you’re hearing is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 that produces an almighty 533kW at 7750rpm, and 716Nm at 6250rpm. Ferrari claims 0-100km/h can be taken care of in just 3.3 seconds, with 0-200km/h over in 10.6 seconds. The super SUV also has a top speed of over 310km/h.

This is obviously going to be a pivotal model for Ferrari as it is very likely to become its most popular product. It’s also the first SUV with an official Prancing Horse badge. And with the largest boot capacity in the showroom, at 473L, it is the most practical model it offers.

Market entry is set to commence during the middle of 2023, with production starting in the first half. In the meantime you can witness some of the development progress in the spy video below – don’t forget to turn up the volume.