Ferrari Launches one-off KC23 Track Special Based on 488 GT3 Evo

Ferrari has taken the wraps off a one-off commission from a long-time Prancing Horse fan, with the KC23 designed as a sleek and futuristic track special based on the 488 GT3 Evo.

On the design front, the KC23 takes little in the way of direct inspiration from the 488 Evo GT3, instead, it receives a futuristic front fascia courtesy of Ferrari’s Flavio Manzoni, who opted for sleek aerodynamic lines with bulging air intakes and cooling ducts over the wheel arches.

The KC23 receives a host of active aerodynamic body elements, including a panel behind the front wheel, a panel at the rear that improves cooling and a completely removable rear wing.

It comes riding on a set of 18-inch wheels for circuit racing, as well as a set of 21-inch front and 22-inch rims at the rear to drop jaws at display events alongside the butterfly doors and Vision Gran Turismo-inspired headlights.

While the styling is a major departure from its donor car, the KC23’s chassis, suspension hardware and its fiery beating-heart has been directly carried over from the 488 Evo GT3 2020.

That means there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 lurking behind the cockpit which, in the 488 Evo GT3 produces 441kW/700Nm; power outputs for the KC23 are yet to be confirmed by Ferrari.

Inside, anything resembling a luxury has been stripped out of the cabin in favour of a track steering wheel, auxiliary switches dominating the centre console, a set of Alcantara-upholstered sports seats and a roll cage.

Ferrari has installed cameras on either side of the cabin, as well as at the rear, with images displayed where you’d typically find the rear-view mirror.

Ferrari says the KC23 has been in the development pipeline for three-years now, with the final result set to make its official debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It will then make its way to the Ferrari Museum on its home turf in Maranello, Italy, where it will be on display until October 2, and eventually make its way into the hands of its owner.