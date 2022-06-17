Rolls-Royce showcasing Black Badge lineup at 2022 Goodwood Festival

Rolls-Royce has announced plans to showcase its full Black Badge lineup at the upcoming 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, giving punters a close-up look at some of its most exclusive creations.

Rolls’ says that every member of the Black Badge family will be displayed at Goodwood’s Laundry Green, including the Black Badge Wraith, Black Badge Dawn, Black Badge Cullinan, and what Rolls-Royce claims as the feature piece of its lineup, the Black Badge Ghost.

For the unaware, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge lineup is made to order for customers, and, atop a seemingly endless list of personalisation options, even receive some moderate power and torque increases from the standard models.

It’s gone down as a hit with buyers, with the company saying that 27 per cent of its overall sales are from buyers opting for the ultra-exclusive Black Badge variants. Boris Weletzky of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said:

“This year, our full Black Badge portfolio will be displayed at the event on the Laundry Green. I am delighted to showcase such highly bespoke cars in vivacious colours and luxurious hues, testament to the creativity of our artisans, designers and engineers.”

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 23-26, next week.