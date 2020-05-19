2020 Nissan Juke on sale in Australia in June, from $27,990

Nissan Australia is getting ready to introduce the all-new 2020 Nissan Juke, confirming the 1.0-litre turbo engine across the range. There’s also fresh styling inside and out, and all-new levels of technology and features.

The 2020 Nissan Juke was unveiled in September last year. And while the exterior design mightn’t be as edgy as the outgoing model, it is still a quirky and funky small SUV. It’s also 75mm longer, 35mm wider, and 30mm taller than the previous model, helping to increase cabin space and passenger comfort.

Four main variant levels are being presented in Australia, spanning from the ST, ST+, ST-L, to the flagship Ti. All are powered by a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 84kW and 180Nm. This is considerably down on the outgoing model and its 140kW/240Nm 1.6-litre turbo option (or up to 160kW for the Nismo variant). It’s also slightly down on output compared with the old 1.2 turbo base engine, which produced 85kW and 190Nm.

Unlike the outgoing model there is no manual transmission available, however, a seven-speed dual-clutch auto replaces the boring CVT automatic. There is no all-wheel drive available anymore so all versions of the new model are front-wheel drive. The average fuel consumption is just 5.8L/100km, which is more than the outgoing 1.2 turbo manual (5.6L/100km) but less than the outgoing 1.6 turbo AWD auto (6.5L/100km).

To help with handling and cabin space the 2020 Juke jumps onto the Renault-Nissan CMF-B platform. It helps to bring in a sizeable increase in boot space, which jumps up to 422L/1305L, up from 354L. The platform is also stronger and the body is 6 per cent lighter yet 13 per cent more rigid, all helping to improve handling and driving dynamics.

As standard all models come comprehensively equipped. There’s an 8.0-inch touch-screen on the dash incorporating Nissan’s latest running software, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and in terms of safety all models come with road sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear-view camera as standard. ANCAP has award five stars for safety.

The new model will arrive in showrooms in Australia in June. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs). See further below for the highlight standard features for all four variants.

2020 Nissan Juke ST 1.0T FWD auto: $27,990

2020 Nissan Juke ST+ 1.0T FWD auto: $30,740

2020 Nissan Juke ST-L 1.0T FWD auto: $33,940

2020 Nissan Juke Ti 1.0T FWD auto: $36,490

ST

Powertrain

• 1.0-litre 84kW/180Nm turbocharged petrol engine with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

• Idle stop/start

• Paddle shifters

• FWD

Connectivity

• 8.0-inch touchscreen

• Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

• Voice recognition

• Advanced Drive Assist Display (4.2in TFT)

Safety

• Rearview camera and rear parking sensors

• Emergency stop signal

• Forward collision warning

• Rear cross-traffic alert

• Intelligent Emergency Braking (pedestrian & cyclist)

• Lane departure warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention

• Intelligent Driver Alert

• Blind-spot warning

• Traffic Sign Recognition

• Active speed limiter

Design

• Rear spoiler

• Daytime running lights

• 17-inch alloy wheels

Comfort/Convenience

• Power-folding and heated door mirrors

• Auto LED headlights with High Beam Assist

• Hill Start Assist

• Intelligent Trace Control

• Intelligent Ride Control

Seating

• Monoform cloth seats

• Six-way manual-adjustment driver’s seat, four-way manual-adjustment front passenger’s seat

ST+ (adds to or replaces ST specification)

Comfort/Convenience

• LED fog lights

• Satellite navigation

• Heated front seats

Safety

• Front parking sensors

ST-L (adds to or replaces ST+ specification)

Design

• 19-inch alloy wheels

• Door and centre ambient lighting

Safety

• Moving Object Detection

• Intelligent Cruise Control

• Intelligent Around-View Monitor

Connectivity

• 7.0-inch TFT/Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD), driver’s binnacle

• Rear USB port for charging

• Six speakers

Comfort/Convenience

• Drive modes (Eco/Standard/Sport)

• Electric park brake with auto-hold

Seating

• Leather accented steering wheel & shift knob

• Part cloth/leather seat trim

Ti (adds to or replaces ST-L specification)

Comfort/Convenience

• Follow-me-home headlights

Seating

• Quilted accented leather with Alcantara seat trim

Design

• Alcantara dashboard, knee pad & door panels

• Shark-fin antenna

• Illuminated JUKE entry kick plates

• 19-inch Akari alloy wheels

Connectivity

• Eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio

Safety

• Tyre-pressure-monitoring system