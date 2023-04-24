Cupra Tavascan fully electric SUV revealed, RWD & AWD options

Cupra unveiled a new fully electric SUV called the Tavacan at a special Exponential Impulse event in Berlin late last week. It will go into production in 2024.

The Tavanscan is described as a coupe SUV that is inspired by a concept car that was unveiled in 2019. Cupra also says the new model is “not a response” to change, but “a vehicle that creates it”. We’re not sure if Cupra is aware, but there are other coupe-style SUVs already on the market. Including electric ones.

Nonetheless, the Tavascan does showcase a new design language for the brand, with athletic lines and a pouncing front end. Being an electric vehicle, the main grille area in the front end is mostly blanked out and painted in black, with proper intakes in the lower corners adding to its sporty look.

The new model is based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform which has been used for various fully electric models within the group umbrella, including the Audi Q5 e-tron, Cupra Born, and most of the VW ID models.

Customers will be offered two main powertrain options, including a 210kW single-motor (RWD) version and a 250kW dual-motor flagship. The rear motor develops 210kW and 545Nm while the front motor adds 80kW and 134Nm. Acceleration times for the base model haven’t been mentioned but the flagship VZ scoots from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Power is supplied by a 77kWh battery that can be recharged at 135kW, going from 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes. With a full charge the Tavascan offers a range of around 549km (341 miles) in single-motor form, or 517km in dual-motor AWD form.

Inside, the decor and design is also a new direction for Cupra, with a ‘central spine’ running across the dash and down into the centre console, in a unique T-shaped theme. Up above that is a 15-inch touch-screen (the largest ever for a Cupra), running an all-new interface. It comes connected to a 12-speaker sound system by Sennheiser.

According to reports the Tavascan will go on sale in Australia by around 2025. Production will take place at VW’s Anhui plant in China, commencing in 2024. Cupra CEO, Wayne Griffiths, said:

“Back when we presented the Tavascan concept at the IAA in Frankfurt 2019, it was our dream car – a manifesto for everything we wanted Cupra to become. Since then, we’ve kept believing that if we dream it, we can create it. Well, today, that dream comes true.”