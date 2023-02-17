Cupra secures 200 more Born EVs for Australia

Cupra says that it has managed to secure an additional 200 examples of its Born fully electric hot hatch after the initial 400 units destined for Australia were snapped up.

The company says that after its initial allocation of 400 dropped just 35 units, it has managed to convince its European HQ to send over another 200 Borns for Australia, which are priced from $59,990 before on-road costs.

As a reminder, the Cupra Born is the company’s first all-electric vehicle model in Australia, and it features a unique rear-wheel drive setup, with an e-motor at the rear axle producing 170kW/310Nm. It offers a claimed driving range of 511kw from the 77kWh battery pack. The Cupra Born is fitted with DC fast-charging infrastructure that can take in up to 170kW, while the AC charging rate stands at a maximum of 11kW.

The Born comes riding on a set of 19-inch alloys, and uses LED head and taillights, sports suspension, front bucket seats, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and a 12-inch infotainment system wth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of safety gear, the Born comes with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, a surround-view camera, lane change and parking assistance and seven airbags.

Cupra offers an optional interior package, priced at $2900, that adds a set of heated, blue dinamica bucket seats and an upgraded nine-speaker, 395W Beats sound system, while the $2600 performance package adds a set of 20-inch Firestorm alloys, 235mm Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, and a dynamic chassis control system. Cupra’s head of product and planning in Australia, Jeff Shafer, said:

“Initially it was Cupra’s intention to cap pre-delivery orders at 400, but such has been the response that a further 200 Borns have been allocated to Australia in the short term. We won’t at this stage estimate a total for 2023 Born sales, but there’s no doubt that this early reaction bodes well.”

Specific drive-away prices for the Cupra Born EV in your state can be found below.

Cupra Born: $59,990 plus on-road costs

ACT: $61,990 drive-away

NSW: $62,490 drive-away

QLD: $63,490 drive-away

VIC: $64,990 drive-away

SA: $64,990 drive-away

WA: $66,490 drive-away