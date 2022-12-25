Ford Hennessey Performance News Records

Hennessey sets unofficial Christmas tree speed record with 1000hp Mustang

Alexi Falson

It’s Christmas time, and that means that the team over at Hennessey is back with another ludicrous speed record with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of a high-powered car.

After screaming to 294km/h in its highly-modified Audi RS 6 Avant last year, Hennessey’s latest holiday record was set by its Venom 1000 Mustang GT500, which is tuned to 746kW/1156Nm while running on 93-octane fuel.

Hennessey’s take on the Mustang took the Christmas tree to 308km/h at the Continental Tyre Proving Grounds in Ulvade, Texas, with professional race driver Spencer Geswein at the wheel.

The Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 comes powered by a hand-built 5.2-litre V8 fitted with a 2.65-litre Roots-type supercharger, with heavy modifications for the high-flow induction system, fuel rails, injectors and a new air/oil separation system.

To handle the monstrous power upgrades, Hennessey fitted the Mustang with a set of new lines, belts and tensioners, as well as giving the dual-clutch transmission a recalibration to avoid any catastrophic damage.

Previous Christmas tree records have seen Hennessey’s 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody hit 280km/h, followed by the HPE1000 Jeep Trackhawk in 2019 which hit 291km/h. Founder and CEO John Hennessey said:

“Our annual Christmas tree run serves two roles for our growing company – first, testing our performance at a proving ground is a great opportunity to validate our engineering – the Venom 1000 delivers impressive numbers. Second, adding the seasonal twist allows our hard-working team to end the year with some high-speed fun before they slow down and enjoy their families for the holidays.”

