New AC Cobra GT Roadster unveiled, 487kW 5.0-litre V8

After teasing its launch a few months ago, AC Cars has taken the wraps off its new AC Cobra GT Roadster at a lavish unveiling at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

While it might be a modern recreation of an icon from the past, the styling package stays true to the design package of the original AC Cobra while underpinning it with the latest tech, and expanding the original platform.

It measures only 110mm longer than the original (now at 4225mm), yet AC has managed to stretch the wheelbase by 284mm to 2570mm, which is accompanied by a wider track, a lower centre of gravity and a better weight distribution.

The platform is constructed from aluminium, while the flowing bodywork is made from a carbon composite that keeps the Cobra’s kerb weight under 1450kg.

More importantly, though, power comes supplied by your choice of a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 or a supercharged V8, paired with a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission.

Outputs start from 338kW/570Nm in the naturally aspirated variant, rising to 487kW and 780Nm in the supercharged Cobra; the latter of which translates to a 3.4 second sprint from 0-100km/h.

The company says it will cap production of the new GT Roadster to just 250 units around the globe, with the first year of production having been snapped up by both left- and right-hand drive markets. AC Car’s CEO, David Conza, said:

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the attendees confirms that we have well and truly exceeded expectations. We are delighted that customers could join us from around the world, and thank them for placing the utmost faith in us.”