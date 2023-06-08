Continental claims 17% economy improvement with new SportContact 7 tyres

The tyre experts over at Continental have launched an all-new compound here in Australia, with the company claiming fuel economy improvements of 17 per cent with its new high-performance SportContact 7 tyres.

Continental says the SportContact 7 has taken out the top spot in eleven independent tyre tests, with the compound boasting superior grip, handling and braking results.

Over the previous SportContact, Continental’s latest rubber is said to offer a 6 per cent improvement in dry braking, 8 per cent in the wet, and a substantial 17 per cent improvement in fuel economy figures.

Audi has given the SportContact 7 the nod, confirming that the RS 6 Avant will be fitted with the new compound as standard. Continental says the SportContact 7 is available for everything from hot hatches, electric vehicles and V8 bruisers. Managing director, Mitchel Golledge, said:

“The Continental SportContact 7 is a truly ground-breaking entry to the ultra-high-performance sector, proving again and again to be leading the category in tyre tests across the board. We’re proud to announce the launch of this tyre in Australia – especially after the exceptional performance reviews it has attained across the globe.”