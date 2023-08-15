Brabus Tunes Mercedes-Maybach S680 up to 625kW/1400Nm

The madmen over at Brabus have released their latest performance kit, this time for the uber-luxury Mercedes-Maybach S680 whose V12 has been tuned up to a monstrous 625kW.

It’s called the Brabus 850, and it’s been a far from simple process to land on those massive power figures.

Brabus started out with Mercedes’ twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 and thought there wasn’t enough displacement, so it lifted capacities up to 6.3-litres and added some forged pistons, connecting rods and a hardcore crankshaft to handle all that power.

Of course, the displacement gains have been matched with even bigger turbochargers that have resulted in combined outputs of 625kW/1400Nm, though torque is capped at 1100Nm to stop the transmission from imploding.

There’s also a new air intake system and a brand new Brabus exhaust to unleash the 6.3-litre V12’s true acoustic potential.

The end result is a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds – down from 4.5 seconds – and a limited top speed of 250km/h.

Of course, Brabus’ mechanical wizardry has been matched with an equally-imposing styling upgrade, with carbon fibre panels used for the bonnet, rear diffuser, side intakes and the front apron.

The Brabus 850 comes riding on a set of 22-inch Monoblock Z Platinum Edition rims, with a new control unit installed for the stock air suspension.

Inside, the Brabus 850 picks up an ungodly amount of carbon fibre highlights, covering everything from the steering wheel, centre console, dash and the door surrounds.

The seats come lined with leather and Dinamica, with Brabus sticking to Mercedes’ original layout for the Maybach S680, albeit an approach completely smothered in naked carbon fibre.

Prices for the Brabus 850 stand at a hefty 470,000 euros – around AUD $780,000.