BMW unveils futuristic i Vision Dee concept at 2023 CES

BMW has unveiled a futuristic concept car called the i Vision Dee, showcasing some of the features would could see on a future mid-size sedan from the brand.

The concept was unveiled during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas over the weekend, previewing BMW’s upcoming design and technology philosophy under the ‘NEUE KLASSE’ language. Speaking about i Vision Dee, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said:

“With the BMW i Vision Dee, we are showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge. In this way, we are able to exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers – and, also, for BMW: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure.”

The car features some innovative and interesting highlights, including a special “welcome scenario” with voice and phygital (physical and digital blend) icons, whereby exterior lighting performs a graphical show with sound effects when the user connects with the car. It can display moods, including excitement, and it can talk to people.

Inside, the Vision Dee also shows off a new “mixed reality slider” using shy-tech sensors across the instrument panel, and users can select how much digital content they want to see and interact with. This includes an advanced head-up display system which can project information across the complete width of the windscreen.

BMW says the concept has been designed with the brand’s heritage in mind, incorporating trademark elements such as twin circular headlights, kidney grilles, and the Hofmeister kink at the C-pillar. In a statement, BMW said:

“The future of the BMW Group is electric, circular and digital. BMW i Vision Dee represents the digital aspect of this trio and will be another milestone on the road to the next vehicle generation, the NEUE KLASSE. The BMW Group will provide further insights and glimpses of the revolutionary vehicle concept of the NEUE KLASSE over the course of 2023.”