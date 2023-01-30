BMW reduces its fleet carbon emissions in EU by 9% in 2022

German auto giant, BMW, is mapping out the real-world impact of its expanding battery-electric lineup correlating with sizeable CO2 reductions, seeing a 9 per cent emissions drop recorded across its fleet over the past 12 months.

Based on preliminary figures, BMW says that it is on track for a 9 per cent reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions across its full range of vehicles in the European Union, with WLTP-tested emissions standing at 105 grams of CO2 per kilometre over last year’s 115.9 grams per kilometre.

BMW says these results have completely outpaced the European Union’s fleet target of 127 grams per kilometre by a significant 22 grams per kilometre, or 17 per cent over the target.

BMW’s CO2 reductions are built on pillars laid by its ever-growing range of battery-electric vehicles, which the company managing to sell 215,000 examples last year – an increase of 108 per cent over 2021’s EV sales tally for the brand.

Currently, electric vehicles account for nine per cent of BMW’s overall sales, with the company hoping this will increase to a 15 per cent share in 2023, and up to 50 per cent by the turn of the decade.

Moving forward, BMW says it is aiming to further reduce CO2 emissions of its vehicles by another 40 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030, which includes the CO2 footprint of everything from its supply chain through to the manufacturing and use phases.