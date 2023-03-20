BMW launching full-width ‘Panoramic Vision’ head-up display in 2025

BMW says that a brand-new head-up display system spanning the entire width of the windscreen will make its way into select models from 2025, as part of an advanced technology push.

The new technology has been labelled as BMW Panoramic Vision, and will be fitted to BMW’s Neue Klasse lineup, designed as the company’s most pioneering and high-tech creations.

The ultra-wide head-up display was first presented at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show with the BMW I Vision Dee concept, which BMW says has a unique opportunity to fuse reality with the virtual world in its future production car lineup.

BMW says its projection technology presents relevant information for the driver with high contrast thanks to a dark portion on the lower edge of the windscreen for easy visibility.

It’s not yet known which BMW model will debut the Panoramic Vision system, although the company says we can expect to see it in a production car by 2025. Frank Weber, member of BMW’s board of development, said:

“The windscreen becomes a single large display with our new BMW Panoramic Vision, opening up completely new possibilities for the design of our vehicles. The driver decides themselves which information they want to display in their own field of vision, or that all occupants can see the entire content.”

BMW was one of the first car manufacturers to launch a modern production car with head-up display technology, with the E60 5 Series back in 2003.