Mercedes-AMG unveils 590kW S 63 E Performance plug-in hybrid V8

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its latest creation, with the introduction of the S 63 E Performance which comes powered by a monstrous twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The S 63 E Performance features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 up front producing 450kW and 900Nm, with an additional 140kW and 320Nm provided by a rear-mounted electric motor.

The end result is a combined power output of 590kW and a staggering 1430Nm of torque, which Mercedes-AMG says translates to a 0-100km/h time of just 3.3 seconds. That is mighty impressive considering its kerb weight of 2600kg.

Power is thrown to the wheels via a nine-speed transmission for the ICE unit, with the e-motor receiving a two-speed transmission and help in the corners provided by an electronic limited-slip differential.

Power for the e-motor is supplied by a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 33km of all-electric driving range, while braking power comes in the form of six-piston calipers for the 400mm discs up front, with 380mm discs and single-piston calipers at the rear.

It comes riding on a set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels, and also receives rear-axle steering, air suspension, adaptive damping, 48-volt active roll stabilisation, and four stages of regenerative braking.

Inside, the S 63 E Performance features a luxurious four-seat layout with Nappa leather making its way throughout the cabin, paired with some dark contrasts and an ambient lighting system.

The dashboard is dominated by the massive MBUX infotainment system, while the driver also receives a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display, with the added bonus of a pair of displays for rear passengers.

Unfortunately, due to meagre S-Class sales here in Australia it means that a local introduction of this new S 63 E Performance is off the cards for now.