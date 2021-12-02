BMW i7 electric sedan goes winter testing, arrives 2022

BMW is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the i7, and has headed to its winter testing centre in Sweden for developing and tuning ahead of its launch next year.

As you’re probably aware, sub-zero temperatures can pose a massive hurdle for electric powertrains to overcome, which is why BMW is fine-tuning its first-ever big EV sedan well within the Arctic Circle at BMW Group’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

BMW says that the extreme climate and the frozen lakes that dominate Lapland’s environment are the perfect place to refine the i7’s suspension and brake hardware, as well as the all-electric drive system.

BMW is focusing its time and efforts on the springs and dampers within the suspension system, confirming that the i7 will feature a ride quality leaning more in the direction of performance-oriented tuning, rather than pure comfort. In a statement, BMW said:

“Specifically, springs, dampers and various regulating systems will be subject to performance-orientated tuning to ensure maximum driver feedback and enjoyment to match the several different drive modes.”

The company says that this setup enables maximum driver feedback, and in the case of driving on frozen lakes, a whole bunch of enjoyment while giving the dynamic stability control (DSC) and steering systems a workout.

Also in the spotlight is the i7’s regenerative braking system, with testing conducted to ensure the high-voltage battery, charging technology and drive system itself can handle freezing cold temperatures. The BMW i7 features electric components from the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive setup, which you’ll find fitted to the existing BMW iX (it develops up to 440kW).

You can expect to see the first deliveries of the all-electric BMW i7 making their way to dealerships some time in 2022, with prices and specifications set to be announced closer to its launch.