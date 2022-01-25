Peugeot announces 2022 5008 lineup, adds new GT Sport variant

Peugeot Australia has announced the MY2022 (model year 2022) lineup for the 5008 SUV, with the introduction of an all-new GT Sport variant, while axing the 5008 GT petrol from the range.

The MY22 5008 GT Sport is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol unit producing 133kW/250Nm, which is up from 121kW/250Nm in the outgoing GT. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the six-speed auto, and it sits just below the 5008 GT diesel.

As a range-topper, the 5008 GT Sport receives a styling package to match. This comes in the form of a bag of predominantly black styling tweaks, including 19-inch alloy wheels (overseas model shown above could depict local spec – Peugeot Australia hasn’t provided images), black Nappa leather and black exterior accents. Kate Gillis, managing director at Peugeot Australia, said:

“Since launching the GT Sport variant across the 2008 and 3008 SUV ranges earlier this year, we have seen an overwhelmingly positive reception and increased demand for the highly specified, range-topping variant. Introducing the GT Sport variant to the 5008 SUV range will provide customers with luxury features and distinctive style that has become so popular amongst our discerning SUV buyers with the practicality and space of a seven-seat vehicle.”

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, lime wood for the dash and doors, a 10-inch infotainment system, surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, power-adjustable heated seats with a massage function in the front, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, as well as a premium sound system by FOCAL.

The updated 5008 SUV lineup is now available from Peugeot dealerships, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport petrol: $61,940

2022 Peugeot 5008 GT diesel: $62,990