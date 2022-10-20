BBR releases supercharger kit for ND Mazda MX-5

Mazda tuning specialists BBR has released a pair of supercharger kits for the current ND-generation MX-5, resulting in some seriously impressive performance increases.

BBR’s kits are available for MX-5 ND models produced between 2015 and 2019, with peak power figures standing at 186kW, marking a substantial increase over the stock 2.0-litre four-cylinder’s 135kW/205Nm output.

The stage one kit offers outputs of 164kW/271Nm and shaves two seconds off the 0-100km/h sprint, from 7.3 seconds down to 5.3 seconds, and translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 161kW-per-tonne.

Major hardware improvements for the stage one kit include a C30-94 Rotex supercharger, high-flow K&N Typhoon induction kit, BBR intercooler, software calibration and more.

BBR’s stage two kit concentrates on improving flow for the supercharger, rather than simply increasing the boost pressure, and the option of a Forge Motorsport intercooler.

This means an upgraded 2.5-inch bore for the stainless steel exhaust, among other things, unlocks 186kW of power and 298Nm of torque, and drops the 0-100km/h sprint once again to 5.1 seconds.

BBR’s kits are priced from 4795 pounds for a fully-fitted ‘drive-in, drive-out’ experience, while you can also grab one and install it yourself for 3895 pounds.

Upgrading to the stage two kit brings the price to 6495 pounds with installation, or 5395 pounds for the hardware only; both of which come packaged with a 12-month warranty.