Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition announced, most track-focused version yet

March 22, 2021
Aston Martin, Car News, Turbo, V8

Introducing the new 2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, otherwise known as the most track-focused Vantage ever. It’s inspired by the official Formula 1 safety car.

The special edition is being launched to help celebrate the brand’s return to Formula 1, after a 60-year hiatus. It is also launched as the first core model with direct input from Aston Martin’s recently-appointed CEO, and former Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers. Speaking about the new model, Moers said:

“Vantage was already the most focused sports car in our range but in the development of our official safety car of Formula 1, it had to be a true athlete: more powerful; more agile; more immediate and more exciting to drive. And – of course – quicker and more capable in a race-track environment. I set the engineering team a tough target, as I was insistent that gains in performance came via genuine improvements in the car’s dynamics, and not by fitting track-optimised tyres.”

Although, the Vantage F1 Edition does come with some serious tyres. For the first time the Vantage is presented with 21-inch wheels, and these are wrapped in specially-developed Pirelli tyres featuring a lower profile than ever before. The company says these provide greater levels of feedback to the driver and maximum confidence.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Under the bonnet, the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is tuned to produce 393kW (535PS), which is up from 375kW on the standard Vantage. Peak torque remains at 685Nm, and this is all channelled through a revised eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission features optimised torque cuts during upshifts to help speed up shift times, while also enhancing track performance during downshifts.

Various enhancements have been made to the suspension and steering, including an increased spring rate for the rear and improved lateral stiffness to help provide a sharper turn-in. Changes have also been made to improve rear-end traction over bumps, while the steering setup is tuned to transmit feedback more clearly.

As you have probably noticed, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition also sports a fairly dramatic aero package, including a big rear wing, more aggressive full-width front splitter complete with dive plates, and special under-body channels to help suck the car to the ground. Speaking of which, the car is now able to generate 200kg of downforce at the car’s top speed.

The new model is on sale now, with the first international deliveries set to commence in May. It’s available in coupe and roadster form. Australian details are yet to be confirmed.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Aston Martin DBX production commences in Wales
Aston Martin DBX production commences in Wales
Aston Martin reveals new twin-turbo V6, debuts in Valhalla (video)
Aston Martin reveals new twin-turbo V6, debuts in Valhalla (video)
Video: Second trailer for 'No Time To Die' 007 film released
Video: Second trailer for 'No Time To Die' 007 film released

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.