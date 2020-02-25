Aston Martin DBX shows off ‘Q by Aston Martin’ options

Aston Martin’s bespoke division, called ‘Q by Aston Martin’, has worked its magic on the new DBX to give everyone a taste of the upgrade and personalisation possibilities offered for the SUV.

The show car is dressed in many options that buyers will be able to select from, along with many more. Aston has gone for the sinister darkened theme here, with an exclusive Satin Xenon Grey paint colour for the body paired with 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Further than that, a carbon fibre kit for the lower bodywork is also showcased, with black anodised sill plates. Speaking about its design, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin executive vice president & chief creative officer, said:

“Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months.”

Inside there is a special carbon fibre finish for the centre console and door cards. The central section starts as a solid block comprising of 280 separate layers of carbon fibre, which are laid by hand. Then, after a 12-hour curing process, around 90 hours of machining work takes place to get to the finished product.

The interior also features Obsidian leather, a diamond-pattern satin chrome aluminium jewellery pack, and herringbone carbon fibre for the floor of the cargo area. Reichman added:

“While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable.”

These upgrades are just some of many available, and in fact Aston Martin says it is offering three distinct levels of ‘Q by Aston Martin’ enhancement options for the new SUV.

This show example will be on display at the Geneva motor show, starting March 3. The standard DBX is on sale in Australia now priced from $357,000 (excluding on-road costs). The first local deliveries are expected to roll through in May.