Nissan Confirms 100% Electric Lineup in Europe by 2030

Nissan has confirmed that its product lineup will come in the form of 100% battery-electric vehicles by 2030 in Europe.

The announcement came from Nissan’s Chief, Makoto Uchida, who confirmed that “Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe – we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet.”

The company says that under its global ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ plan, 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 battery-electric vehicles will be introduced in the lead-up to 2030.

Powering those electrified vehicles will be a new form of cobalt-free battery technologies, which Nissan says will help to reduce the cost of battery packs by up to 65% by 2028.

The company also reiterated plans to introduce an all-solid-state battery by 2028, which – if things come to fruition – will play a massive role in dropping prices and increasing the efficiency of battery packs for electric vehicles.

Nissan forecasts that its solid-state battery pack developments will help to drop the cost down to $75 per kWh by 2028, and further down to $65 per kWh “to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles” in the future.

In terms of its future EV lineup, Nissan says that a battery-electric replacement of the pint-sized Nissan Micra will become the new entry-point into its fully-electric lineup.

“EV is the ultimate mobility solution,” says Nissan President and CEO, Makoto Uchida.

“More than a million customers already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now,” he added.