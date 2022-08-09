2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition review (video)

With a newly found reputation for performance, Hyundai has released a limited edition version of its outgoing i30 N Fastback for 2021-2022. It borrows some of the best bits in tech and features from the latest N models, while also sending off the Fastback shape before the new platform is wholly adopted.

The problem is, only 500 examples are set to be built. That means you won’t have long before they are all gone.

It’s up for grabs from $49,000 with the six-speed manual, or from $52,000 with the company’s great new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (excluding on-road costs). Here we’re testing the manual.

Interestingly, the new N sedan in manual form is only $1200 more, while the base manual N hatch is $2800 less.

2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder

Output: 206kW@6000rpm / 392Nm@2100-4700rpm

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Drive type: Front-wheel drive, LSD

Wheels: F & R: 19×8.0, 235/35

ANCAP: Not tested (regular i30 5 stars)

Tare weight: 1490kg

Power-to-weight: 7.23:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 8.5L/100km

Economy during test: 9.0L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 50L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 24.58kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.42 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.15 seconds*

60-110km/h: 3.69 seconds*

1/4 mile: 14.11 seconds at 167.2km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.867g

100-0km/h braking: 3.04 seconds at 35.33 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.323g

Decibel at idle (/N model): 45/49*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 86/90*

Priced from: $49,000

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition – THE PACKAGE

The Fastback takes on a coupe-like shape but with five doors. The bonnet and boot sections are smoothed out to flow into the contours of the midsection. Sharp creases and angles in the design are brought across from the sedan, and the grille is updated with pointier ends than the initial N Fastback from 2019. We love the contrasting black rear spoiler and lower skirting. The red highlights also make it look fast and aggressive.

Step inside and you’ll see a familiar environment. It uses a combination of black plastics, glossy black areas, and red accents to add flair. The instrument cluster is still analogue, unlike its sedan and SUV siblings. But it looks and feels reasonably modern and contemporary in practice.

Like with the other N models, the Fastback is generously packed with features. You are rewarded with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, a limited slip diff, launch control, rear strut brace, and a range fun driving modes to play around including a bi-modal sports exhaust.

The special edition also comes with dual-zone climate control, forward and reverse collision mitigation with pedestrian avoidance, front and rear parking sensors, a turbo boost gauge, heated front seats, active lane keeping aid with lane departure warning, suede look bucketed and embossed sports seats with an illuminated N logo embedded in the headrest, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via a 10.25-inch touch-screen, sports heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Radar cruise control is omitted due to incompatibility with a manual transmission. But it does come standard when the auto transmission is chosen. A panoramic sunroof is the only optional extra, priced from $1500.

If luggage space is the defining attribute on you choosing this fastback, a sedan or hatch, the sedan offers the biggest boot, at 464 litres. The Fastback sits in the middle with 436 litres and the hatch squeezes in 381 litres.

Peace of mind and reliability are more important in highly strung vehicles like the N Fastback. That’s why Hyundai offers its strong five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and 12 months of free roadside assistance. Servicing intervals are required more regularly than average, at 10,000km or 12 month.

2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition – THE DRIVE

The limited edition Fastback struts the same engine seen in other recent N models. It’s a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that belts out a ripping 206kW and 392Nm. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of just 5.4 seconds when optioned with the DCT auto. Our tests recorded a best of 6.15 seconds.

It also means nothing short of an exhilarating drive. You can have so much fun with all that power. It’s a kind of engine that yearns to be revved. It feels at its most comfortable when driven hard. There is a notable amount of torque low in the rev range, which means you get a decent boost even when not driven hard.

Thank you, Hyundai, for not removing the option to have a manual transmission. It is simple and smooth in its throw action, and the clutch take-up is exactly where you’d expect. A special rev-matching function during downshifts helps to keep the momentum going and to reduce engine braking, but also to allow for a smooth yet fast corner exit.

Another element of the Fastback’s fun factor is the “N Grin Shift” function, as seen on other recent N models. It’s only available on the DCT auto. At the push of the NGS button on the steering wheel, engine performance is maximised for 20 seconds and some wicked crackling exhaust notes are created along the way.

There are also five selectable drive modes via the N Grin Control System, including N custom, which allows you to adjust steering tightness, engine response, the active variable exhaust, stability control settings, and suspension stiffness, all separately into one greatest hits of modes to suit your style.

You also score Australian tuned electronically controlled suspension via three set levels of stiffness. It is just what is needed to provide comfort on country roads or performance on the racetrack. Even though the Fastback is slightly longer than the hatch, its ability to cling around corners is not compromised. It delivers ultra-direct handling and solid grip from Pirelli P Zero tyres. Hard to fault.

The ‘N Corner Carving Differential’ or e-LSD is carried over to the Fastback to mechanically manage the power to each front wheel. And that abundance of power is well controlled through the front wheels. Only minor torque steer is evident through the steering wheel.

Excellent braking performance comes thanks to beefed-up 360mm front discs with red ‘N’ labelled callipers. We clocked the 100-0km/h emergency stop in just 35.33 metres. That’s what we usually see from very high-end German sports cars and some supercars.

Although the N Limited Edition Fastback is a performance-oriented car, fuel consumption will always be important in the current climate. The official average is 8.5L/100km. Our test over 450km revealed an average of 9.0L/100km. It’s not too outrageous when you consider the outputs this engine is pumping out. 95 RON fuel is recommended, but it is compatible with E10 blended fuel.

2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition – THE VIDEO

2022 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Limited Edition – THE VERDICT

Hyundai has done it again with its N philosophy, adding another brilliantly fun little car to its repertoire. In Fastback guise, here is an opportunity to grab a tempting package but one that’s shaped a little different to the rest. And it’s still reasonably priced. We’re all for Hyundai spreading its 2.0T N engine over as many models as possible. Because it is a hoot to drive. Your only hurdle will be your ability to get your hands on one, given its limit to 500 examples.

PROS:

– Unique body shape sticks out from the crowd

– That 2.0T N engine is exhilarating to play with

– Available with auto and manual transmission

– Aussie-tuned variable suspension makes the ride liveable when you just want to cruise



CONS:

– Some components have since been renewed in sedan and hatch

– Audible road noise

– Limited to 500 units

