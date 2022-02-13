All-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on sale in Australia from $78,900

The all-new W206 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class lineup has been confirmed for Australia, bringing in new levels of technology, luxury and safety. It will be launched two variant levels initially, followed by AMG performance models later down the track.

Just two variants are going on sale in Australia to kick things off, including the C 200 and C 300. Both are powered by a turbo-petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology, with a 48V electrical system and integrated starter generator. Both use a 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto.

In the C 200 is a 1.5-litre unit producing 150kW and 300Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds and an official fuel consumption average of 6.9L/100km. These are some impressive figures for an entry model. The C 300 uses a 2.0-litre version and develops 190kW and 400Nm, which is good for 0-100km/h in 6.0 seconds and offers a fuel economy average of 7.3L/100km.

As previously revealed, the new C-Class has grown compared with the outgoing model. It stretches 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and the wheelbase is 25mm longer. All of this results in more cabin space, with 22mm more elbow room in the front and 15mm more in the back. Rear legroom has also increased by 35mm and headroom is up by 13mm.

Both variants come standard with the AMG Line package in Australia, giving the classy sedan a sporty theme. It comprises of AMG body trimmings, 18-inch alloy wheels for the C 200 and 19-inch wheels for the C 300, LED adaptive headlights, and the Dynamic Select driving mode system.

Inside is an 11.9-inch central infotainment screen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Mercedes me Connect, MBUX Navigation Premium, and a surround-view parking camera system. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver. Active Distance Assist Distronic cruise control, Attention Assist driver monitoring, and lane-keep and blind-spot assist are all standard.

Going for the C 300 adds a full leather upholstery, rear tinted windows, and a suite of bonus safety systems such as Pre-Safe Impulse Side accident anticipation and protection, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Extended Automatic Restart on motorways, and cross-traffic assist. Speaking about the new model, Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said:

“The C-Class is already our best-selling sedan. Still, I’m certain our new C-Class will excite even more customers with a wide range of high-tech features derived from our flagship S-Class. Our most successful model range will once again raise the bar as the most sophisticated offering in its segment.”

The new model goes on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Mercedes-Benz C 200: $78,900

2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300: $90,400