2023 Toyota RAV4 update on sale in Australia from $36,550

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is now on sale in Australia, bringing in a new infotainment system, Toyota Connected Services, and some new features and tweaks.

Five main trim levels make up the 2023 range, spanning from the GX, GXL, XSE, Cruiser, to the top Edge. Some of these are available with petrol or hybrid options, along with 2WD and AWD setups.

All variants welcome Toyota’s latest operating system for the on-board multimedia touch-screen, with an 8.0-inch screen for the GX and GXL, and a 10.5-inch screen for all models above these.

Regardless of the size, the new operating system incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, as well as an easier menu layout with options for shortcut buttons and two panels for various information. A new cloud-based satellite navigation is included on all models, with the XSE and above adding embedded sat-nav on the 10.5-inch screen.

The GX and GXL gain a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster (up from 4.2in), while the XSE and above introduce a 12.3-inch fully digital cluster. In the larger setup users have four different display options to select from.

Another big change for the 2023 model is the introduction of Toyota Connected Services for the RAV4. This is essentially Toyota’s connectivity suite that allows users to communicate with their vehicles remotely to perform certain functions, such as view door lock status and fuel level status, as well as track vehicle location. The system is compatible with over-the-air updates, too.

Other updates include emergency steering assist for added safety, a surround-view camera system on the Cruiser and Edge, and the power tailgate on select models has been revised so it now operates faster, taking around 1.7 seconds (down from 2.8). All USB ports have also been swapped for USB-C type ports.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 officially hits showrooms in December, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

GX 2WD petrol: $36,550

GX 2WD hybrid: $39,050

GX AWD hybrid: $42,050

GXL 2WD petrol: $40,100

GXL 2WD hybrid: $42,600

GXL AWD hybrid: $45,600

XSE 2WD hybrid: $45,700

XSE AWD hybrid: $48,700

Cruiser 2WD petrol: $45,700

Cruiser 2WD hybrid: $48,200

Cruiser AWD hybrid: $51,200

Edge AWD petrol: $53,020

Edge AWD hybrid: $55,150