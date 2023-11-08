Suzuki Reveals MY24 Swift with New Hybrid Engine, Revised Styling and More Equipment

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Suzuki has taken the wraps off its latest fourth-gen MY24 Swift range, with the upcoming production version of the iconic little hatchback picking up a sizable list of upgrades, headed by a more modern technology package and the addition of a new, fuel-efficient hybrid engine.

So far, Suzuki has confirmed details of its Swift lineup for the Japanese market, only. The domestic Swift lineup picks up the new hybrid engine and the option of all-wheel drive range-toppers that are unlikely to make their way to Australia, but there’s still a chance.

In Japan, the Swift is offered in three main variants: the Hybrid MZ and Hybrid MX, both of which pick up the option of a 2WD or full-time 4WD system, while the Swift XD is a non-hybrid variant offered in both front-wheel drive and 4WD layouts. In production form, the Suzuki Swift looks identical to the concept unveiled at last week’s Tokyo Mobility Show, which showcases a sleek new styling package complete with a redesigned set of headlight, revised front grille and a sharper set of tail lights at the rear.

All up, the fourth-gen Swift casts a very familiar shadow to the previous Swift, with Suzuki taking an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary approach to the styling package.

In terms of engines, Suzuki is yet to spill the beans on power outputs and fuel economy figures for the updated powertrain lineup, though we do know the entry-level Swift will come powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit which is paired with a CVT automatic. The base powertrain picks up a mild hybrid system that gives the internal combustion powertrain some added juice, with the generator capturing energy during braking which is thrown back to the ICE unit to reduce fuel economy figures.

Some of the most significant changes for the fourth-gen Swift have been reserved for the interior, which is far more modern than its predecessor and looks to have adopted a more premium layout.

There’s a new 9.0-inch infotainment display topping the revised, multi-layered dashboard design that replaces the current 7.0-inch display, with the design itself showing the Swift is becoming more sophisticated inside.

Suzuki says the Swift will be offered with brand new features like a surround-view camera, dash cam recorder, climate control, heated seats and parking sensors, with major upgrades reserved for the safety equipment list.

The Swift will be packaged with a range of active safety features like AEB braking with cyclist, pedestrian and motorcyclist detection, reverse AEB, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring, drive attention monitoring, lane-keep assistance and adaptive cruise control.

While a timeline for the MY24 Suzuki Swift here in Australia remains unknown, it’s likely that it will make its way to Australian shores in the middle of 2024; we’ll be sure to report back when we know which variants are heading Down Under.