39% of Aussies Skipping Car Maintenance Under Cost of Living Pressures: Report

An alarming amount of Australians are skipping vehicle and tyre maintenance as cost of living pressures add up, illustrating how inflation has begun to potentially eat away at road safety.

The numbers come from a report commissioned by Continental Tyres, who says that rising costs have caused 66% of Aussies to cut back on their spending, and the end result may well impact road safety.

Why? Because, according to the report, 39% of Australians have admitted they’re delying “vital” car and tyre maintanence, with 90% of that group saying the delays are eroding confidence and increasing stress as they drive.

The report found that 48% of those quizzed were likely to delay the purchase of a new set of tyres, 57% are skipping wheel alignments, 59% are postponing their sheduled servicing.

Within that group, 38% of respondents said that they’re likely to compromise on their tyre of choice for a more cost-effective set of rubber, while 16% said their car wasn’t worth spending money on over more pressing bills and repayments.

“In the face of financial challenges, it’s still crucial to prioritise safety on the road,” says Managing Director at Continental Tyres Australia, Mitchell Golledge.

“Remember, it’s only a vehicle’s tyres that are connecting the drivers and their families to the road,” he said, concluding that “investing in premium tyres, such as the recently introduced UltraContact UC7, provides the perfect balance between safety and affordability.”