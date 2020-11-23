2021 GWM Cannon ute on sale in Australia from $33,990

Great Wall Motors has announced full specifications and prices for its new ute called the GWM Cannon. It arrives in showrooms later this month, replacing the Great Wall Steed.

The GWM Cannon comes in dual-cab form only, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine that produces 120kW and 400Nm. This is connected up to a ZF eight-speed auto transmission, with four-wheel drive and a rear differential lock as standard.

It also comes with disc brakes all round, and uses a double-wishbone front and live axle rear end with leaf springs. The braked towing capacity is just 2250kg, with a laden ground clearance of just 194mm. The approach angle is 27 degrees and the departure angle is 25 degrees, which is not bad for this class. Fuel economy on the combined cycle is a rather high 9.4L/100km.

Three main variant lines are going on sale in Australia, spanning from the base Cannon, Cannon-L, to the top Cannon-X. All come with the latest active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with road sign recognition.

There’s also a 9.0-inch touch-screen inside packing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with push-button start, three USB ports overall and a 12V socket, and eco leather seats. Moving up to the Cannon-L adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a sports bar, leather steering wheel, electric side mirrors, and a power driver’s seat. The Cannon-X adds a 7.0-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, among other things (see further below for highlight features).

GWM says it has developed the new ute fresh from the ground up, saying it has been designed to “break the mould of conventional dual-cab utilities” by bringing style, safety, comfort, and capability, along with value for money to the segment. GWM says the ute has been developed to world-class standards as well.

Interested punters can starting heading to local showrooms very soon to place an order. Prices start from the following (drive-away). See further below for key highlights of each variant.

2021 GWM Cannon: $33,990

2021 GWM Cannon-L: $37,990

2021 GWM Cannon-X: $40,990

Powertrain and Chassis

2.0 litre Turbo Diesel engine with 120kW and 400Nm

ZF 8-speed automatic transmission

4×4 drivetrain with Torque On Demand

Rear Differential Lock

Fuel economy: AT 4WD 9.4L per 100km

Suspension – Front Double Wishbone and Rear Leaf Spring

4 wheel disc brakes

Electronic Parking Brake + Auto Hold

Safety

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Change Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Sign Recognition & Overspeed Alert

Vehicle Stability Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Reverse camera

Kerbside camera (passenger side)

Rear parking sensors

7 airbags incl front centre airbag

Collision automatic unlock function

Collision automatic fuel cut function

Hill Start Assist

Hill Decent Control

Exterior

18 inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured bumpers, wheel arches & mirrors

Power adjustable door mirrors

LED headlights with auto on/off

Daytime Running Lights

Fog lamps with auto steering function

Side steps

Shark fin antenna

Interior

Keyless entry

Push button start

Comfort-Tek (Eco Leather seats)

Air-conditioning

Steering wheel controls

Paddle shifters

9 inch LCD touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

3.5 inch colour instrument cluster

Power outlet for dash camera

12v power outlet

2 front USB ports & 1 rear USB port

Driver’s side sunglasses storage

2021 GWM Cannon-L, features over and above the Cannon:

Sports bar

Premium 18” Alloy Wheel

Spray-in tubliner

Easy up/down tailgate

Cargo ladder

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Heated front seats

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic climate control with Rear A/C Vents

Front parking sensors

360-degree view camera

Chrome front grille, door handles and mirrors

Electric folding door mirrors

Roof rack

Privacy Glass

Electric Anti-Glare Rear-view Mirror

220V power output

2021 GWM Cannon-X, features over and above the Cannon-L:

Luxury interior with leather seats

Tilt and slide adjustable steering

7-inch colour instrument cluster

Wireless charging

4-way power adjustable passenger seat

Power assist steering modes

Door open warning

Second Row 60/40 seat

Voice Recognition

Dimensions

Length: 5410mm

Height: 1934mm

Width: 1886mm

Wheelbase: 3230mm

Track (front) :945mm

Track (rear): 1235mm

Ground clearance: 194mm (laden)

Approach angle: 27 degrees

Departure angle: 25 degrees

Ramp breakover angle: 21.1 degrees (unladen)