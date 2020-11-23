2021 GWM Cannon ute on sale in Australia from $33,990

Great Wall Motors has announced full specifications and prices for its new ute called the GWM Cannon. It arrives in showrooms later this month, replacing the Great Wall Steed.
The GWM Cannon comes in dual-cab form only, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine that produces 120kW and 400Nm. This is connected up to a ZF eight-speed auto transmission, with four-wheel drive and a rear differential lock as standard.
It also comes with disc brakes all round, and uses a double-wishbone front and live axle rear end with leaf springs. The braked towing capacity is just 2250kg, with a laden ground clearance of just 194mm. The approach angle is 27 degrees and the departure angle is 25 degrees, which is not bad for this class. Fuel economy on the combined cycle is a rather high 9.4L/100km.
Three main variant lines are going on sale in Australia, spanning from the base Cannon, Cannon-L, to the top Cannon-X. All come with the latest active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with road sign recognition.
There’s also a 9.0-inch touch-screen inside packing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with push-button start, three USB ports overall and a 12V socket, and eco leather seats. Moving up to the Cannon-L adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a sports bar, leather steering wheel, electric side mirrors, and a power driver’s seat. The Cannon-X adds a 7.0-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, among other things (see further below for highlight features).
GWM says it has developed the new ute fresh from the ground up, saying it has been designed to “break the mould of conventional dual-cab utilities” by bringing style, safety, comfort, and capability, along with value for money to the segment. GWM says the ute has been developed to world-class standards as well.
Interested punters can starting heading to local showrooms very soon to place an order. Prices start from the following (drive-away). See further below for key highlights of each variant.
2021 GWM Cannon: $33,990
2021 GWM Cannon-L: $37,990
2021 GWM Cannon-X: $40,990
Powertrain and Chassis
- 2.0 litre Turbo Diesel engine with 120kW and 400Nm
- ZF 8-speed automatic transmission
- 4×4 drivetrain with Torque On Demand
- Rear Differential Lock
- Fuel economy: AT 4WD 9.4L per 100km
- Suspension – Front Double Wishbone and Rear Leaf Spring
- 4 wheel disc brakes
- Electronic Parking Brake + Auto Hold
Safety
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Overspeed Alert
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Reverse camera
- Kerbside camera (passenger side)
- Rear parking sensors
- 7 airbags incl front centre airbag
- Collision automatic unlock function
- Collision automatic fuel cut function
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Decent Control
Exterior
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Body-coloured bumpers, wheel arches & mirrors
- Power adjustable door mirrors
- LED headlights with auto on/off
- Daytime Running Lights
- Fog lamps with auto steering function
- Side steps
- Shark fin antenna
Interior
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Comfort-Tek (Eco Leather seats)
- Air-conditioning
- Steering wheel controls
- Paddle shifters
- 9 inch LCD touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 3.5 inch colour instrument cluster
- Power outlet for dash camera
- 12v power outlet
- 2 front USB ports & 1 rear USB port
- Driver’s side sunglasses storage
2021 GWM Cannon-L, features over and above the Cannon:
- Sports bar
- Premium 18” Alloy Wheel
- Spray-in tubliner
- Easy up/down tailgate
- Cargo ladder
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat
- Automatic climate control with Rear A/C Vents
- Front parking sensors
- 360-degree view camera
- Chrome front grille, door handles and mirrors
- Electric folding door mirrors
- Roof rack
- Privacy Glass
- Electric Anti-Glare Rear-view Mirror
- 220V power output
2021 GWM Cannon-X, features over and above the Cannon-L:
- Luxury interior with leather seats
- Tilt and slide adjustable steering
- 7-inch colour instrument cluster
- Wireless charging
- 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
- Power assist steering modes
- Door open warning
- Second Row 60/40 seat
- Voice Recognition
Dimensions
Length: 5410mm
Height: 1934mm
Width: 1886mm
Wheelbase: 3230mm
Track (front) :945mm
Track (rear): 1235mm
Ground clearance: 194mm (laden)
Approach angle: 27 degrees
Departure angle: 25 degrees
Ramp breakover angle: 21.1 degrees (unladen)