The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt previewed, launches December 18 (video)

December 16, 2020
Bentley, Caterham, Cool Videos Feed, Ford, Interest

After a hiatus of almost exactly one year, mostly brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will be available on Amazon Prime on December 18. We have been given a special pre-screening of the new episode to see what it’s like. And yep, it has been worth the wait.

For this instalment the boys head to the French island of Reunion, off the coast of Madagascar. However, producer Mr Wilman gives them the task of finding some so-called hidden treasure from pirate days. They soon discover the treasure is likely not in Reunion but over in Madagascar.

That would be fine if they were using monster trucks to get around in. But, Clarkson starts with a secondhand Bentley Continental, May has a Caterham, and Hammond has a Ford Focus RS. So, the boys get to work modifying their cars to make them more suitable for serious off-roading.

What they end up with is a trio of fascinating caricatures that wouldn’t seem out of place in Super Mario console game. Clarkson goes for a Mad Max theme for his Bentley, fitting an external roll-cage/skeleton, while Hammond fits a set of tracks onto his Focus. Meanwhile, May, as conservative as ever, simply fits some bigger tyres – although, it ends up being quite a successful approach.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The amount of calamities and funny antics in this one makes it one of the most entertaining episodes we’ve seen. There seems to be a good story line and sense of journey as well, and some epic scenery. There are of course plenty of practical jokes thrown in as well.

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will be available on Amazon Prime, globally, on December 18. Check out the trailer below for a preview.

Tags

Related Articles

Bentley reveals special Continental GT for 2020 GP Ice RaceBentley reveals special Continental GT for 2020 GP Ice Race January 29, 2020
New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible unveiledNew Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible unveiled July 31, 2020
2020 Gran Turismo Championships to kick off in Australia2020 Gran Turismo Championships to kick off in Australia January 28, 2020
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel TRX 'Hellcat' to debut in June – report2021 RAM 1500 Rebel TRX 'Hellcat' to debut in June – report April 29, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.