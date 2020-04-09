Video: 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition – Detailed review (POV)

It looks savage, doesn’t it? It’s called the Lexus RC F Track Edition, otherwise known as the first proper track-oriented vehicle that Lexus has ever offered. Before our usual written goes up we thought we’d give the Japanese weapon the once over with a detailed review video for you. Think of it as like our first impressions.

The Track Edition has been launched as part of the 2019-2020 model update, and joins the regular RC F. There are plenty of unique features, some of which you’ll probably spot yourself pretty quickly. For the exterior there’s a complete carbon fibre makeover, with a bespoke carbon bonnet, roof, front spoiler, side skirts, and massive rear wing. There’s also lightweight BBS alloy wheels hiding carbon ceramic brakes.

All in all Lexus says these, as well as a few other measures, have helped shave around 65kg from the coupe’s weight. The kerb weight is now 1715kg, according to Lexus. This does help with performance, as well as handling and braking. Across the 0-100km/h sprint Lexus says the Track Edition takes 4.3 seconds, down from the claimed 4.5 seconds in the regular RC F.

Inside, the cabin showcases an eye-popping red upholstery, with super-soft Alcantara and leather for the awesome bucket seats. Splashes of red-highlighted carbon fibre are used for the door trims and parts of the dash for some excitement. The same 17-speaker Mark Levinson stereo system remains as per the regular RC F, but the heating/cooling functions for the front seats are removed to save weight.

What’s it all like? Well, you’ve probably got a bit of spare time on your hands at the moment due to the lookdown restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, so here’s 40 minutes of virtual test drive for you, in POV HD video.