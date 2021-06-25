2021 Genesis G80 D2.2 diesel option now available in Australia

June 25, 2021
Car News, Diesel, Genesis, Turbo

A diesel option, called D2.2, has been added to the 2021 Genesis G80 large luxury sedan range in Australia, coming in as the most fuel efficient variant in the lineup.

Up until this point the new G80 has only been available with a 224kW/422Nm 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder (called 2.5T), offering an official average consumption of 8.6L/100km, and a potent 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 (called 3.5T) developing 279kW, offering a consumption figure of 10.7L/100km.

The new D2.2 option announced today comprises of a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, producing 154kW at 3800rpm, and a meaty 442Nm between 1750-2750rpm. This is sent through an eight-speed auto transmission and into a rear-wheel drive system.

Fuel consumption is stamped at just 6.6L/100km, and it’s capable of running on B7 diesel. The engine meets the oldish Euro 5 emissions regulations and features a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR), with AdBlue. Genesis says AdBlue is topped up as part of the complimentary scheduled servicing plan.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Aside from the new engine, the 2021 Genesis G80 D2.2 showcases a revised rear bumper bar with hidden exhaust tips, and displays some new chrome highlights. Buyers can opt for either the standard or Luxury Package, both of which are equivalent to the 2.5T model. All exterior and interior colour combinations available to other G80 models are available to the D2.2 as well.

The new variant is on sale now priced from the following (excluding on-road costs). All models are covered by Genesis’s extensive five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty plan, with five years free scheduled servicing (up to 50,000km, or 75,000km for the D2.2), five years 24/7 roadside assistance, and five years Genesis-to-you concierge and courtesy vehicle offerings.

2021 Genesis 2.5T: $84,900
2021 Genesis D2.2: $87,900
2021 Genesis 3.5T AWD: $99,900

Luxury Package: $13,000 (all variants)
Matt paint: $2000 (all variants)

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Genesis GV70 initial details confirmed for Australia
2021 Genesis GV70 initial details confirmed for Australia
Genesis confirms GV70 prices and lineup for Australia
Genesis confirms GV70 prices and lineup for Australia
2021 Genesis GV70 specs announced, new 3.5T V6 confirmed
2021 Genesis GV70 specs announced, new 3.5T V6 confirmed
2021 Genesis G70 spotted in Australia, to undergo local testing
2021 Genesis G70 spotted in Australia, to undergo local testing

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.