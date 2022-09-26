2023 Mitsubishi ASX (MY23) set to receive GS entry grade in Australia

It looks like the trusty Mitsubishi ASX will live on for yet another model year in Australia, with the 2023 version – or MY23 – set to bring in a new entry GS grade to the mix.

According to these images which landed in our inbox, probably from a dealer bulletin, the MY2023 ASX range will span from the new GS to the ES, MR, LS, GSR, to the flagship Exceed. All except the GSR and Exceed are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW and 197Nm, as before.

The two top variants are powered by a 2.4-litre petrol developing 123kW and 222Nm. In both cases, the engine is connected to a CVT automatic with front-wheel drive across the board. However, the entry GS features a five-speed manual. According to the specs, the 2.4 offers a fuel consumption average of 7.9L/100km, while the 2.0L CVT auto consumes 7.6L/100km, and the GS manual uses 7.7L/100km.

As standard, the GS comes with 16-inch steel wheels with hub-caps, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, cruise control, and an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A plastic (urethane) steering wheel and gear shifter are also part of the package.

Moving up the range, the MR gains a six-speaker sound system (up from four), auto wipers and headlights with auto high-beam, while the LS also moves up to the six-speaker sound system. It doesn’t look like any major specification changes are being applied to the GSR and Exceed. Although, grades from and above MR get a USB-C and USB-A charging port in the back of the centre console for the rear-seat passengers.

It doesn’t look like there have been any major changes to safety equipment, with the MiTEC Safety kit continuing with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear-view camera for most variants.

Mitsubishi Australia is yet to officially announce the 2023 ASX range, however, we suspect an introduction and full details in the very near future.

The ASX continues to be one of the most popular small SUVs in Australia, despite being one of the oldest models in its class. According to August VFACTS figures, Mitsubishi Australia has sold (newly registered) 7797 ASXs so far this year, making it the fourth most popular model in its class (behind the MG ZS; 13,072, Mazda CX-30; 11,036, and Hyundai Kona; 8355).