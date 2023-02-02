Car News Hybrid Jeep SUV

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5-seater announced for Australia, 4Xe PHEV confirmed

Alexi Falson

Jeep has lifted the lid on prices and specs for its latest generation Grand Cherokee five-seater SUV here in Australia, with steep premiums over its predecessor.

After the launch of its seven-seat Grand Cherokee L, Jeep’s five-seat version is set to arrive in dealerships next month in a three-variant lineup that has seen a dramatic price rise over the previous generation.

The entry-level Grand Cherokee Night Eagle is priced from $77,950, marking a $17,000 premium over the outgoing Grand Cherokee, while price increases are more moderate while stepping up to the Limited and Overland variants. Across trim levels, the five-seat Grand Cherokee is priced around $5000 less than its larger seven-seat Grand Cherokee L counterparts.

Power for the range is supplied by Jeep’s 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol unit producing 210kW and 344Nm, with power thrown to all four wheels via an eight-speed transmission.

Jeep says that a plug-in hybrid variant of the Grand Cherokee, known as the Summit Reserve 4xe, will join the lineup later this year and come powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder paired with two e-motors, pushing out 280kW and 637Nm combined and offering around 40km of all-electric driving.

Underneath you’ll find independent front and rear suspension with semi-active dampers, with the Overland variant picking up air suspension, while ground clearance and wading figures are rated at 276mm and 610mm respectively.

In terms of grades, the entry-level Grand Cherokee Night Eagle comes riding on 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and features automatic LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, suede and leather heated bucket seats, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system, and a powered boot lift.

Stepping up to the Grand Cherokee Limited adds a terrain management system, surround-view cameras, heated rear seats, LED ambient lighting and an upgraded sound system. The range-topping Grand Cherokee Overland then picks up air suspension, a two-speed transfer case, Nappa leather upholstery for the ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display.

All variants come packed with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keep assistance, fatigue alerts and traffic sign recognition.

Full prices for the Jeep Grand Cherokee range can be found below (all excluding on-road costs), and if you’re interested, we’ve also got a review of the Grand Cherokee L here that you can check out.

Grand Cherokee Night Eagle: $77,950
Grand Cherokee Limited: $83,950
Grand Cherokee Overland: $98,450

