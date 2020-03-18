2021 Audi Q5 to be offered in ‘Sportback’ body style – report

Audi is looking to introduce a Sportback body style with the next Q5 mid-size SUV, a German report claims. It would step in as the bigger brother to the recent Q3 Sportback.

It’s actually strange that Audi isn’t already in this market segment. BMW has the X4 and Mercedes-Benz has the GLC Coupe. But so far the rivalling Q5 has only been available in standard wagon-like form. That is set to change with the upcoming refresh for the Q5.

According to a recent Autozeitung report in Germany, Audi is working on a Sportback body style for the refreshed model. It says that a debut could take place during the third quarter of this year, with market entry commencing in 2021.

It’s understood the Q5 Sportback will be offered with most trim levels and powertrain options that are presented with the regular Q5, and there is scope for an ‘SQ5 Sportback’. However, unlike the Q3 and Q3 Sportback, which are available in full RS guise, it doesn’t seem likely that Audi will go down the RS path with the mid-sizer.

There would be a market for such a variant, what with the recent BMW X4 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe. However, the highest Audi goes with the Q5 is the SQ5. In its current form in Australia the SQ5 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 that produces 260kW and 500Nm.

Things may change as we approach the later stages of the year, with more information on the new Q5 expected to roll out then.