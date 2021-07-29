2022 Bowler Defender Challenge one-make race series announced

July 29, 2021
Land Rover, Motorsport, SUV, Turbo

Off-road specialist and Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary, Bowler, has unveiled its new rally-ready Land Rover Defender package which will compete in a one-make race series in the UK next year, called the Bowler Defender Challenge.

The Bowler Defender Challenge is going to be a cracking series that’s open to all experience levels, and all teams will compete on a level playing field with identical vehicles. The racing Defender is based on the new short wheelbase Defender 90, with the team of engineers at Bowler applying upgrades to the suspension, durability and performance over the stock model.

The most significant upgrades include a completely bespoke suspension design with new subframes, springs, dampers and turrets, monocoque bracing, stiffened mounts, a set of 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, and a complete FIA roll cage. The suspension tweaks have increased the Defender’s ride height by 25mm.

Bowler says that its tweaks have managed to make the Defender’s already rigid body shell even more stiff, while installing a new underbody panel to protect its mechanical organs from any intrusions. Inside, any luxurious bits of trim have been thrown out in the name of saving weight, while a set of race seats and wheel-mounted gear shifters are added.

The Bowler Defender Challenge racer is powered by JLR’s Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that pushes out 221kW and 400Nm, with major upgrades coming in the form of a new cooling system and sports exhaust system.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“The development of the new Bowler Defender Challenge rally car perfectly illustrates the mutual benefits of Bowler joining Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. The Bowler Defender Challenge will prove the Defender’s durability through some of the toughest conditions, while providing an exciting and accessible entry point into all-terrain motorsport for a new generation of Bowler and Land Rover customers.”

The 2022 Challenge will see seven rounds of off-road competition based in the UK, supported by Bowler Motors, with 12 entries up for grabs. Competitors will take to the mud in one of 12 identical Bowler-prepared Defenders, with no prerequisites for entry, meaning complete rookies could find themselves competing against rally veterans.

In terms of pricing, Bowler is offering a $190,000 package that includes a race-ready Defender Challenge car and entry into the 2022 series. It all kicks off next year in March. See below for the full list of spec changes made to the Defender 90 rally car:

Structural body and chassis:

  • Monocoque bracing – minimises body movement and supports underbody protection
  • Full internal roll cage integrated with body and linking suspension mounts
  • Internal spare wheel mount integrated to roll cage
  • Additional front recovery points
  • Rally-spec gearbox cross member
  • Stiffened gearbox mounts
  • Strengthened engine mounts
  • Braced front and rear subframes
  • Front suspension turret brace
  • Rear turret brace
  • Strengthened radiator mounts
  • Adapted chassis and subframe mounts

Performance:

  • Cooling – auxiliary radiators removed and system redesigned to increase airflow to main radiator
  • Increased transmission cooling capacity
  • Bowler Sports exhaust system
  • Bowler 18-inch wheels with increased strength
  • All-terrain tyres
  • Bespoke suspension design with modified subframes, new springs and unique turrets for increased stiffness
  • Bespoke Fox dampers
  • Race steering wheel with quick release boss
  • Side air intake covers
  • High level air intake
  • Front upper wishbone revised to reflect new ride height geometry

Electrical/systems:

  • ECU system integration with race box
  • ABS/DSC – rally control modifications
  • New integrated wiring harness for new components
  • New rally-spec facia
  • Navigator control unit for lights/washer/horn
  • Rally system integration with JLR safety systems
  • Adapted body control unit

Regulatory:

  • High-level rear marker lights
  • Alpine, door and rear windows replaced with polycarbonate
  • Race sports seats with specific race seat mounts
  • 6-point race harness
  • Integrated and hand-held fire suppression
  • Electrical cut-off switches – internal and external
  • Complete removal of all airbag systems

Design:

  • Front bumper adapted to take new underbody protection
  • Bowler front grille with increased air flow
  • Rear roof spoiler with extended profile and integrated additional reversing lights
  • Front and rear wing shields to meet new underbody protection
  • Wheel arch extensions utilising accessory fitment
  • Door lowers – protection pieces on shortened doors

Rally Function:

  • Additional bonnet-mounted windscreen washers – to deal with rally levels of water splash
  • Front driving lights for increased night driving illumination
  • Rally-spec mudflaps
  • Full underbody protection system – 6mm aluminium reinforced design
  • New gear shift position – optimised to sports seats
  • Column-mounted gear shift paddles – unique to Bowler
  • Passenger foot rest
  • Rear door manual release mechanism
  • Wheel arch lines – increased strength to meet rally requirements

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Old Land Rover Defender to live on via Bowler, 423kW model planned
Old Land Rover Defender to live on via Bowler, 423kW model planned
Vossen shows new Land Rover Defender tuning potential
Vossen shows new Land Rover Defender tuning potential
V8 2021 Land Rover Defender test mule spotted (video)
V8 2021 Land Rover Defender test mule spotted (video)
First 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 models land in Australia
First 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 models land in Australia

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.