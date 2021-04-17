2021 MINI JCW revealed, arrives in Australia Q3

April 17, 2021
Mini, Turbo

MINI has revealed the new 2021 John Cooper Works (JCW), which will be available in Australia later this year. Showing off a facelifted design and new technology, the new model, sadly, has no powertrain enhancements. Although, the JCW is already a very powerful little hatch for its class.

The company says its latest John Cooper Works is akin to a go-kart, both on the track and around town and in the mountains. This is largely due to a new sports suspension system, with the option of MINI’s more sophisticated adaptive setup with adjustable dampers also on offer. MINI says the suspension calibration can make adjustments in 50 milliseconds, and provides 10 per cent added damping force than in the previous John Cooper Works.

As mentioned, there’s no new powertrain on offer. But buyers will no doubt be pleased by the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit anyway, as it produces a frisky 170kW and 320Nm. All of that is sent to the front wheels via the choice of an eight-speed automatic, offering 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds, or six-speed manual which handles the sprint in 6.3 seconds.

Stopping power is provided by a set of red-painted four-piston fixed-caliper brakes, with the choice of either 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels. Around at the rear there’s a new set of centre-mounted sport exhausts with dual 85mm stainless steel pipes as standard.

Inside, a new 8.8-inch touch-screen display sits on the dash with an updated operating system, with live widgets, and a centre instrument display changing depending on which drive mode is engaged; ‘lounge’ mode sees the display turn blue, while ‘sport’ mode makes the display glow red.

MINI says the 2021 Mini John Cooper Works will be offered with a number of safety technologies, including driving assistant, active cruise control, and parking sensors.

Aside from these details, MINI Australia is relatively tight-lipped and says it will provide more specific specs and prices closer to its launch in the third quarter of 2021.

