2021 Maserati Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte on sale in Australia

February 1, 2021
Updates for the model year 2021 Maserati Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte have been announced for Australia, bringing in a unified exterior design, next-generation multimedia, and enhanced safety tech.

Headlining the design update, the MY2021 models feature a new front grille with the iconic Trident badge embedded in the middle. This provides a more sophisticated yet instantly recognisable theme. At the rear you’ll find new-look boomerang-shape taillights inspired by those on the 3200 GT from the 1990s.

Inside, the update includes a fresh 10.1-inch multimedia screen for the Ghibli and Quattroporte, with a frameless design for a more elegant look, while the Levante SUV retains the 8.4-inch screen from before. However, improved graphics and resolution have been applied to the SUV’s unit.

All three models also come with a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument display, along with a large analogue rev counter and speedo. These are surrounded by fresh trimmings for the binnacle, including anti-dazzle flat glass over the dials. Gloss and matt black are used for a subtle yet high-tech look.

To enhance safety, Maserati is introducing Active Driving Assist, which is an evolution of the company’s Highway Assist function. Essentially, this is adaptive cruise control with steering assist. The technology incorporates a radar unit and forward-facing camera system. Speaking about the updates, Glen Sealey, COO at Maserati Australia, said:

“With these new models, the imminent arrival of the Ghibli hybrid and full complement of high-performance Trofeo editions, and the arrival of the all-new MC20 supercar, 2021 is set to be an exciting year for Maserati.”

The updated models are on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Maserati Levante 350: $127,000
2021 Maserati Levante GranLusso/GranSport: $146,990
2021 Maserati Levante S GranLusso/Gran Sport: $182,490
2021 Maserati Levante GTS: $268,990
2021 Maserati Levante: Trofeo: $336,990

2021 Maserati Ghibli: $144,990
2021 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso/GranSport: $168,990
2021 Maserati Ghibli S GranLusso/GranSport: $175,000

2021 Maserati Quattroporte: $210,990
2021 Maserati Quattroporte: GranLusso/GranSport: $227,990
2021 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso/GranSport: $269,990

