2021 MINI range now on sale in Australia from $37,500

MINI says it is committed to bringing fun in small packages to Australian buyers with the arrival of the 2021 MINI range, including for hatchback, convertible and the new SE all-electric model. Kicking off from $37,500 for the base 3-door hatch, MINI has applied higher levels of standard equipment and personalisation options.

Standard equipment for the most affordable model, called Classic, includes 16-inch alloys, four exterior colour options, LED head and taillights, two bonnet stripe options, piano black interior, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, digital instrument cluster, as well as an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and wireless charging.

The next variant up, the Classic Plus, adds two 17-inch wheel options, seven exterior colour options, driving modes, heated leatherette sports seats, panoramic sunroof and a Harman Kardon sound system. And then the range-topping MINI Yours adds 18-inch wheels, Nappa leather steering wheel, anthracite headliner, ambient lighting and silver interior trim upgrades.

All entry models are powered by a 100kW/200Nm 1.5-litre TwinPower turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which can propel the hatch from 0-100km/h in 8.2 seconds. Economy is rated at 5.6L/100km.

The 2021 MINI Cooper S range – available in 3-door hatch, 5-door hatch, and convertible – adds a meatier powertrain which offers 141kW and 280Nm from a 2.0-litre TwinPower unit, mated to a seven-speed double-clutch transmission. The Cooper S 3-door hatch can sprint to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds, with fuel economy rated at 5.8L/100km.

Also included in the 2021 lineup is the MINI John Cooper Works, available in 3-door hatch and convertible form. It’s powered by a revised version of the 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo unit which throws out 170kW of power and 320Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed sports transmission with launch control. The JCW 3-door hatch sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds, and has a combined fuel cycle rating of 6.3L/100km.

One of the most interesting additions to this year’s lineup is the addition of the Cooper SE 3-door hatch, which is MINI’s all-electric hatch. It is powered by a HV electric motor pushing out 135kW and 270Nm, with power supplied by a 32.64kWh battery pack. The base model comes fitted with three options of 17-inch alloys, five exterior finish options, LED head and taillights, heated leatherette sport seats, a Nappa leather steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, electric driving modes, driving assistance, digital instrument cluster, as well as an 8.8-inch infotainment system with wireless charging and Apple CarPlay.

The premium SE 3-door hatch in Yours trim adds a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, as well as five options for the 17-inch wheels, and anthracite headliner.

MINI Australia says the new range is on sale locally now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 MINI Cooper 3-door hatch

Classic: $37,500

Classic Plus: $41,000

Yours: $46,000

2021 MINI Cooper Convertible

Classic: $43,680

Classic Plus: $48,180

Yours: $53,180

2021 MINI Cooper S 3-door hatch

Classic: $45,700

Yours: $52,800

JCW Sport: $53,200

2021 MINI Cooper S Convertible

Classic: $51,530

Yours: $58,630

JCW Sport: $58,880

2021 MINI John Cooper Works 3-door hatch

Classic: $58,850

Yours: $62,350

Essential: $54,850

2021 MINI John Cooper Works Convertible

Classic: $64,380

Yours: $67,880

Essential: $60,380

2021 MINI Cooper 5-door hatch

Classic: $38,500

Classic Plus: $42,500

Yours: $47,500

2021 MINI Cooper S 5-door hatch

Classic: $46,950

Yours: $54,050

JCW Sport: $54,450

2021 MINI Cooper SE 3-door hatch (electric)

Classic: $55,650

Yours: $62,825