2020 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia

Some updates have been announced for the local launch of the 2020 Mazda CX-8, including the introduction of a 2.5-litre petrol option. Some new variants are also brought in, and there’s a healthy boost in value.

For the 2020 CX-8, the range spans from the Sport, Touring (new), GT (new), to the top Asaki. The Sport and Touring are available with the company’s 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder engine which produces 140kW and 252Nm, which comes with the front-wheel drive only.

The rest of the lineup utilises the existing 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel that develops 140kW and 450Nm. Buyers can select front- or all-wheel drive options for all variants, and all come with a six-speed automatic as standard.

New for 2020, all models with AWD now feature Mazda’s latest Off-Road Traction Assist technology. It’s designed to help the SUV pull through slippery conditions by limiting wheelspin and redirecting power to wheels that have the most traction.

All models now come with Smart City Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking) with night time pedestrian protection. There’s also a larger, now-8.0-inch multimedia display with larger menu icons for easier operation.

Towards the back of the cabin, the second row seats feature a one-touch switch to flip forward the seats for access to the third row. The third row welcomes two 2.5A USB ports in the GT and Asaki, and there’s an electric sunroof for these upper variants. Mazda Australia marketing director, Alastair Doak, spoke about the updated range in a statement, saying:

“New Mazda CX-8 broadens appeal in Mazda’s large SUV portfolio, giving customers even more choice with two engine options and a breadth of grades to suit individual budgets and needs. The new Skyactiv-G variant is quiet and fuel efficient, and will better suit those families that clock up most of their driving in and around the suburbs.”

Prices for the 2020 CX-8 start from the following (excluding on-road costs), with sales commencing now. All models are covered by Mazda’s showroom-wide five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

2020 Mazda CX-8 Sport FWD 2.5 petrol: $39,910

2020 Mazda CX-8 Sport AWD 2.2 diesel: $46,910

2020 Mazda CX-8 Touring FWD 2.5 petrol: $46,590

2020 Mazda CX-8 Touring AWD 2.2 diesel: $53,590

2020 Mazda CX-8 GT FWD 2.2 diesel: $57,900

2020 Mazda CX-8 GT AWD 2.2 diesel: $61,900

2020 Mazda CX-8 Asaki FWD 2.2 diesel: $61,440

2020 Mazda CX-8 Asaki AWD 2.2 diesel: $65,440