2021 Ford Escape prices announced, plug-in hybrid coming

Ford Australia is getting ready to launch its all-new 2021 Ford Escape mid-size SUV next month, and this week the company has announced attractive drive-away pricing for some variants, and special ‘Desk Drive’ live online preview events.

The new Ford Escape is based on the latest-generation Focus, packing in the company’s latest and greatest technologies which are sure to help keep the competitors on their toes. Both front- and all-wheel drive will be available, with three main variant lines; the standard Escape FWD, and ST-Line in FWD and AWD, and flagship Vignale in FWD and AWD.

All three are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that develops an impressive 183kW and 387Nm. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters as standard.

According to Ford’s local website, a plug-in hybrid will also join the lineup next year. It looks like it’ll be available in ST-Line FWD trim only, featuring a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder producing a combined 167kW. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is rated at just 1.5L/100km, compared with 8.6L/100km in both the FWD and AWD versions of the 2.0 turbo.

All variants come with an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface inside, running SYNC 3 operating system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital radio, sat-nav, and FordPass Connect with remote services; remote lock/unlock and real-time vehicle status.

Interested customers are being offered a unique virtual Desk Drive experience to get to know the car without needing to leave the home. The service runs on Facebook Live, giving customers a ‘walkaround’ experience, checking out all of the key features. Speaking about the new model, Andrew Birkic, president and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, said:

“The all-new Escape is an exceptional SUV, and we can’t wait for its arrival in Australia. Escape brings advanced safety and driver assistance technology, including FordPass Connect, paired with effortless style, simplicity and practicality.”

Ford will launch the new Escape in mid-November. Special introductory drive-away prices for the base model and ST-Line are as follows. Customers who test drive and go on to purchase an Escape in November or December also receive a bonus $500 cash back.

2021 Ford Escape 2.0T FWD: $36,490 drive-away

2021 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.0T FWD: $38,990 drive-away

2021 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.0T AWD: $38,990 drive-away



According to Redbook, regular pricing (excluding on-road costs) for the rest of the range looks like this:

2021 Ford Escape 2.0T FWD: $35,990



2021 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.0T FWD: $37,990

2021 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.0T AWD: $40,990

2021 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.5 PHEV FWD: $52,940

2021 Ford Escape Vignale 2.0T FWD: $46,590

2021 Ford Escape Vignale 2.0T AWD: $49,590