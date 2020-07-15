2021 Range Rover revealed, packs new inline-six diesels

Land Rover has unveiled the new 2021 Range Rover lineup, including the range-topping SVAutobiography Dynamic. The new model is claiming to be the most connected version ever, offering state-of-the-art convenience and safety technologies.

The new model showcases the latest LED headlight technology at the front, with 24 LEDs and Range Rover’s signature daytime running light theme with auto high-beam assist as standard. Matrix LED and Pixel LED with 52 and 142 individual LEDs, respectively, are also available. When optioned, the Pixel-Laser high-beams are capable of projecting constant light 500 metres ahead of the vehicle.

Much of the body is carried over from before, in terms of the design, while the rear now features integrated exhaust tips for all powertrain options. A range of different alloy wheel designs are being brought in, as well as two distinct design packs; the Black Pack and the Shadow Pack.

Inside, the driver is presented with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with Range Rover’s next-generation head-up display providing a safer display of vital information via a 10-inch projection. Land Rover’s Touch Pro Duo with dual touch-screens are used for the media, climate and vehicle settings, presented on the dash fascia. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now standard.

Passengers have up to 17 different electrical ports to choose from, including USB, HDMI, and 12V sockets. All of these are subtly spread throughout the cabin. Buyers can option for twin 10-inch entertainment screens for the backs of the front seats, and there’s a range of sound systems available with 13, 19, and up to 29 speakers on offer.

As for the powertrains, Range Rover is launching a variety of inline-six petrol and diesel engines. They offer a capacity of 3.0 litres, with the entry diesel D300 developing 221kW and 650Nm, and the D350 producing 258kW and 700Nm. The P400 petrol continues from before, developing 294kW and 550Nm.

Alternatively, there’s the P400e plug-in hybrid. It combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with an electric motor assist system, good for 297kW and 640Nm. Despite offering a very respectable 0-100km/h time of 6.8 seconds, the P400e is rated at just 3.3L/100km on the official WLTP combined cycle. It also offers an electric range of up to 40km.

At the top end of the range is the P525, comprising a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that belts out 386kW and 625Nm. At the top is the P565, which uses a 416kW version of the same V8, good for 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds. See further below for the highlights on the powertrain lineup.

The new model will go on sale later this year. Australian prices and showroom arrival dates are yet to be announced.

Diesel:

D300 – 300PS (221kW), 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel MHEV, 650Nm of torque at 1500-2500rpm

D350 – 350PS (258kW), 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel MHEV, 700Nm of torque at 1500-3000rpm

Petrol: