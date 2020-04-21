2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee range update announced for Australia

April 21, 2020
Car News, Diesel, Jeep, Supercharged, SUV, Turbo, V8

Jeep Australia is announcing what will likely be the last model update for the current-generation Grand Cherokee range before the all-new model comes along, expected some time next year.

A whopping nine main variants are being launched for the MY2020 update, spanning from the Night Eagle, Limited (review here), S-Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT, to the top Trackhawk (review here). Some of these are available with either a diesel or petrol engine while others are offered with one option only.

As standard, even the base model Night Eagle (pictured above) – which joins the range as a regular model following popularity as a special edition previously – comes with a host of advanced safety assist systems. Autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, auto high-beam, and advanced brake assist are all now standard.

All models also come with an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch-screen media interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a parking camera, 7.0-inch partially digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and power front seats. As you can see, this is comprehensive offering for a base model.

Moving up to the Limited adds a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, rear USB ports, Capri leather seats, and adaptive cruise control. Moving further up to the S-Limited adds exclusive 20-inch wheels, a sporty bodykit with black highlights, SRT bonnet, and rear load-levelling suspension.

Essentially, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the best-packaged lineup yet. Engine options include a 3.6-litre V6 petrol that produces 213kW and 347Nm, a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 developing 184kW/570Nm, and a 5.7-litre V8 generating 259kW/520Nm.

For performance fans, the SRT retains its monster 6.4-litre HEMI V8 that develops 344kW and 624Nm, while the insane Trackhawk uses a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 that belts out a massive 522kW and 868Nm. All come paired with an eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive.

The full lineup is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (base vehicle price [BVP], includes GST and LCT, but excludes on-road costs and dealer charges):

Tags

Related Articles

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland announced for Australia2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland announced for Australia September 12, 2019
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit announced for Australia2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit announced for Australia September 18, 2019
2019 Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee Night Eagle announced2019 Jeep Cherokee, Grand Cherokee Night Eagle announced June 4, 2019
Jeep Grand Cherokee S-Limited, S-Overland special editions announcedJeep Grand Cherokee S-Limited, S-Overland special editions announced April 5, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive