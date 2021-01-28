ICON creates perfect Toyota LandCruiser FJ44 with 6.2 V8 conversion

January 28, 2021
Everyone loves a classic Toyota LandCruiser. And when it comes to restomods for the really early 4×4 stuff, North American company, ICON 4×4, comes up with some proper drool-inducing projects. Such as this one.

Starting with a 1972 FJ44 series four-door that shows an incredible 1.2 million kilometres on the clock, the project is featured in Eucalyptus Green (yes, named after the Australian gum tree). The colour is actually powder-coated and applied to a handcrafted aluminium body in this case.

All of the original design themes are here, including the side-mounted number plate holder at the front, canvas half-doors with a matching roof, and of course the traditional bonnet latches. We love the original style steel wheels, which are actually 18-inch custom items wearing chunky 285/65 tyres.

There are plenty of aspects that are no longer original, however. For one, the suspension is completely overhauled and now uses a Fox Racing coilover setup with full adjustment. This helps the old girl handle… well, handle corners. Something the original model can’t do really well.

Inside, the interior retains the old-style dashboard, but there are some new seats and trim added in, and there’s a comprehensive media interface with sat-nav, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, sat-nav, a rear-view camera, and even a Focal sound system neatly integrated.

The biggest change is found under the bonnet. ICON has removed the old donk and replaced it with a fuel-injected 6.2-litre Chevrolet V8. Yep, one of the most popular engine conversions for street machines and hotrods.

Here, it produces around 320kW and 610Nm, which is sent through a five-speed manual transmission. There’s also an Atlas II two-speed transfer case and Dynatrac differentials, along with bigger brakes to support the extra grunt.

All we can say is; yes please, we’d love one. If you’re interested ICON can build you one very similar, with prices starting from US$210,000. The company offers packages in FJ40 two-door and even FJ45 ute format as well.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

