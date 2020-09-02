Volvo P1800 Cyan project is the ultimate modern classic

Now this is how you do a restomod. It’s by the former owners of Volvo’s Polestar brand, Cyan Racing, called the Volvo P1800 Cyan. It is, needless to say, incredibly awesome.

Cyan Racing wanted to create an interpretation of the classic P1800 using its extensive motorsport experience and advanced technology. Cyan Racing was responsible for the first world title-winning Volvo race car, and created the Volvo C30 Polestar Concept Prototype and the Volvo S60 Polestar.

It says that this project was inspired by the continuation services that Ferrari, Jaguar and Porsche provide. Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing, said, “That left us with inspiration to create what could have been if we as a race team had been there during the sixties, racing the P1800, and got to design a road version of our race car.”

The company says that while it could have infused electric motor technology into the stunning coupe, it decided to create a time capsule. It also includes plenty of modern features to ensure it offers incredible performance and safety.

There is no driving aids at all, but the body is specially crafted from carbon fibre and high-strength steel. The body, which is based on a 1964 Volvo P1800 shell, is modified to accommodate a wider track and larger wheels, which meant a slight repositioning of the cabin glasshouse.

The chassis is reinforced with carbon fibre, and the suspension comprises a fully adjustable setup at the front and rear. Custom lightweight components are used, including aluminium uprights, double wishbones, and two-way dampers with Cyan hydraulics. A set of 18-inch forged wheels wearing Pirelli P Zero 235/40 front and 265/35 rear tyres provide the grip.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine based on the unit that powered the Volvo S60 TC1 racing car. Here it produces 308kW and 455Nm. The turbo runs at up to 39psi, while the engine can rev to 7700rpm. It’s all matched up to five-speed manual transmission with rear-wheel drive. Given the car only weighs 990kg, the performance must be insane. Thed Björk, development driver and 2017 touring car world champion for Cyan Racing, said:

“The car goes where you point it. You can be brutal going into a corner and still find your apex and exit within millimetres. The settings of the car are not aimed at fast lap times but rather to deliver an enjoyable and exciting driving experience. I feel my smile widening each time that I control the drift angle of the car through a long turn.”

Cyan Racing is planning to build an unconfirmed number of these for prospective customers for road use. Individual specifications and prices are available on request. See below for the key specs:

Engine

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Size: 2000cc

Number of cylinders: 4

Cylinder alignment: Inline

Valves per cylinder: 4

Bore x stroke: 82 x 93.2mm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Maximum HP/kW: 420hk/308kW @ 7000rpm

Maximum torque: 455Nm @ 6000 rpm

Maximum boost: 2.7 bar

Maximum RPM: 7700rpm

Fuel system: Direct injection

Turbo: Borg Warner EFR, ceramic ball bearings, gamma-ti turbine wheel

Exhaust: Dual tube stainless steel, twin catalytic converters

Transmission

Drive wheels: RWD

Gearbox type: Manual synchromesh helical cut dog leg

Number of gears: 5

Clutch: 200mm, organic disc

Flywheel: Single mass steel

Prop shaft: Carbon fibre

Final drive: LSD with customizable ratio

Dimensions

Wheelbase: 2446mm

Length: 4203mm

Width: 1748mm

Height: 1220mm

Track front: 1466mm

Track rear: 1489mm

Fuel tank capacity: 57 litres

Suspension and body

Front: Double wishbone, adjustable camber, caster, toe and bump-steer

Rear: Double wishbone, adjustable camber and toe

Dampers: Adjustable compression and rebound front and rear

Anti-roll bars: Tubular anti-roll bars front and rear, adjustable rear stiffness

Steering rack: Rack and pinion with adjustable ratio

High-strength steel and carbon fibre body

Roll cage made in titanium

Brakes

Front: 4-piston caliper, 362 x 32mm disc

Rear: 4-piston caliper, 330 x 25.4mm disc

Wheels

Front tyre size: Pirelli P Zero 235/40-R18

Rear tyre size: Pirelli P Zero 265/35-R18

Front rim size: 8.5 x 18

Rear rim size: 9.5 x 18

Centerlock wheels

Weight

Curb weight: 990kg

Weight distribution: F:R 47:53