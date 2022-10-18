Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating

The new Volvo C40 Recharge fully electric SUV has surpassed the ANCAP five-star safety rating credentials, as expected, with high scores recently awarded in various areas.

ANCAP analysed crash test data conducted by Euro NCAP recently, and found the C40 to perform well in almost all areas. A score of 92 per cent was given for its adult occupant protection performance, along with 89 per cent for child occupant protection. The adult protection score is particularly high for the industry. However, ANCAP said:

“These scores were however offset by the full 4.00 point penalty applied for vehicle-to-vehicle compatibility, with the C40 Recharge presenting a higher risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle, if struck.”

In other areas, the C40 scored 70 per cent for its vulnerable road user (pedestrian) protection performance, and 91 per cent for its on-board safety assist technology performance.

Two variants of the C40 Recharge are on sale in Australia, including a single-motor version producing 170kW that offers a range of 434km, and a twin-motor setup developing 300kW that offers a range of 420km. ANCAP says the five-star rating applies to both the single- and twin-motor variants, sold in Australia and New Zealand from October.

Prices for the C40 start from $74,990 for the single motor, and from $82,490 for the twin motor (excluding on-roads). The official media launch for the C40 is taking place next week – stay tuned for our review.