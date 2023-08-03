Subaru Unveils 2024 WRX Rally Car Set for ARA Championship Debut

Subaru has unveiled its latest dirt munching machine, with the company confirming that its all-new WRX rally car will be taking part in the ARA Championship later this month at the hands of two-time champ, Brandon Semenuk, and extreme sports star Travis Pastrana.

While sadly Subaru made an exit from the World Rally Championship (WRC) way back in 2008, the company is still keen to compete in the American Rally Association (ARA) Championship with two cars joining the open 4WD class.

The company has been working alongside its technical partner, Vermont SportsCar, over the past 18-months ahead of the 2024 season’s commencement.

It comes powered by the typical 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine fitted with the class-mandated 33mm restrictor and 22psi boost caps.

Combined outputs of the WRX stand at 238kW/517Nm, which is thrown to all four wheels via a SADEV six-speed transmission.

Underneath, the WRX is kitted out with hardcore springs and dampers from R53 Suspension, links, crossmembers and hubs from VSC and Yokohama ADVAN A053 gravel tyres for the 15-inch rims.

The widebody kit is made entirely from carbon fibre, including the sizable rear wing.

Of course, Subaru’s famous WR Blue Pearl colour scheme wraps its way around the body, with yellow highlights making its way north of the front wheel arches to the roof line, surrounding the rooftop air intake and flanking the rear wing.

Inside, the WRX picks up a steel roll cage, Sparco ADV Prime competition seats and an 82-litre kevlar fuel cell in favour of the stock fuel tank.

The first WRX will be piloted by two-time winner and defending champ, Brandon Semenuk, with Keaton Williams in the co-pilot seat, while none other than adrenaline-junkie Travis Pastrana piloting the second Subaru WRX.

“This platform has been completely reengineered and the car looks and feels more dynamic, which will translate to an even better show for the fans,” says Brendon Semenuk.

“We will also have Travis coming back to the championship next season… not only is it more fun having a team mate, but you learn so much more with a two-car team and this will be important for the ongoing development of the platform.”

The first race in the 2024 ARA Championship kicks off in Minnesota’s Ojibwe Forests on the 24th of August.

You can check out a teaser of Subaru’s upcoming miniseries on the WRX rally car below.