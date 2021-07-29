Alfa Romeo sends off 4C with 33 Stradale Tributo edition

July 29, 2021
Alfa Romeo is saying arrivederci to its little 4C sports car, but the company is keen for it to go out with a bang. To say farewell, the company has announced a special 4C 33 Stradale Tributo edition and it’s now available in Australia.

The 4C 33 Stradale Tributo is a typically-Italian farewell, wearing an iconic shade of Ville d’Este red paint, paired with a set of gold wheels and carbon fibre mirror covers bearing the Italian flag.

Other enhancements over the standard 4C include a new lightweight titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, a carbon fibre roof – or roll bar for the Spider – as well as carbon fibre front vents and a black finish for the front air intake and rear diffuser.

It’s powered by the same turbocharged 1.75-litre four-cylinder that’s found in the standard 4C, pushing out 177kW and 350Nm to the rear wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. As a result, it can cover the 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

Inside, there’s an emphasis on Alfa’s carbon fibre monocoque chassis which has been given a red finish, with a pair of two-tone seats in the tight little cabin, with ‘33 Stradale Tributo’ inserts on the dash. Alfa’s director of marketing, Tom Noble, said:

“The Alfa Romeo 4C is a beautiful representation of the Alfa Romeo brand, culminating both Italian style and technical performance. This is a tribute to an icon and we’re thrilled to be able to provide Australian enthusiasts with an opportunity to own a piece of history with the Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo.”

Just 15 units will reach Australian shores, including 10 of the coupe and 5 of the Spider layout. If you’re interested, you’ll have to be quick because the 15 units are unlikely to sit in Alfa’s dealerships for long. Prices start from $123,000 for the coupe and $133,000 for the Spider, before on-road costs.

